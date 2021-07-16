1h ago

Looters hit 10 Game, 2 Makro and 8 Builders stores

accreditation
Anathi Madubela
The looting-spree in Pietermaritzburg earlier this week.
Traffic SA

Appliance and grocery retailer Massmart has confirmed that looters gained access to and made off with merchandise in 18 Cambridge stores, 10 Game stores, 8 Builders stores, 3 Cash & Carry and 2 Makro stores.

The Walmart-controlled retailer said on Friday that two of its distribution centres have also been directly impacted and altogether four facilities have suffered significant damage due to arson.

The company was hit hard as KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were affected by looting, violence and property damage over recent days.

The retailer said it has had to temporary close a number of vulnerable stores and facilities over the last few days as tried to protect its staff, stores and distribution centre facilities.

In the wake of looming food shortages in KwaZulu-Natal and the rest of the country due to disruption in supply chains, the group said it is shifting products to distribution centres where it has built-in backup capacity.

"We are therefore confident in our ability to service the stock needs of our stores," said the group in a statement.

The group said the insurance cover in place for such events will minimise losses to the group and the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

"Massmart continues to collaborate with and leverage the full support and expertise of its majority shareholder, Walmart, who have unambiguously expressed their commitment to our business," said the group.

massmartkwazulu-natal gautengunrest sa looting
