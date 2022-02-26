Makro, Game owner contacts police over weekend unrest rumours

Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, confirmed that it asked for the assistance of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in verifying social media rumours that plans were afoot to loot its stores in KwaZulu-Natal.

Massmart said it would take precautions as it continued with operations over the weekend.

Towards the end of last year the company had an impasse with the South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union when the union went on strike over job cuts and wages. But Massmart's operations were largely unaffected by that strike.

"Massmart was made aware of unverified rumours on social media indicating potential unrest at retail outlets over the weekend. Contact was made with private and police intelligence to verify these rumours. Precautionary steps have been taken, albeit that the rumours remain unverified. Massmart stores will continue to operate and remain open over the weekend," Massmart told Fin24.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe told Fin24 that the police were still in the process of investigating the rumours.

