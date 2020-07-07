12m ago

add bookmark

Massmart starts consultation with labour over possible job cuts at Game stores

A Game store on January 13, 2020 in Johannesburg. South Africa.
A Game store on January 13, 2020 in Johannesburg. South Africa.
Gallo Images/Papi Morake

Retailer Massmart says it has started a consultation process under Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act that may affect 1 800 employees at Game stores in South Africa. 

In a short update to shareholders on Tuesday, Massmart said the decision came after it "recently completed an assessment of opportunities to improve our South African Game store efficiencies".

Section 189 of the act governs, among other things, the procedures that companies must be take ahead of any possible retrenchments. 

In addition to Game, Massmart owns Makro, Dion Wired, Builders Warehouse and Masscash. 

Related Links
Game and Makro owner loses out on billions in alcohol sales, expects losses to jump by 50%
Owner of Game and Makro seeks rental assistance from landlords as sales fall
Game, Makro and associated retailers freeze prices for essentials during lockdown
Read more on:
massmartmakrogame
ZAR/USD
17.08
(-0.60)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(-0.48)
ZAR/EUR
19.29
(-0.45)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.18)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.43)
Gold
1782.40
(-0.13)
Silver
18.17
(-0.58)
Platinum
815.00
(-0.61)
Brent Crude
43.07
(+0.70)
Palladium
1919.00
(+0.10)
All Share
54846.28
(+0.60)
Top 40
50503.91
(+0.65)
Financial 15
10134.53
(-0.15)
Industrial 25
76434.98
(-0.16)
Resource 10
51142.00
(+2.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 1658 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2178 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 3234 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2359 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo