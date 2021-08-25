'No-vaccine-no-booze' proposal slammed by liquor group

The South African Liquor Brand Owners' Association (Salba) says a proposal to introduce a "vaccine passport" for tavern customers is not viable.

Salba’s statement comes after Limpopo Health MEC, Phophi Ramathuba, told eNCA in an interview that the department was in discussions with the province’s liquor traders to turn down unvaccinated customers.

However, she stressed that there is no law that forces people to vaccinate, but added that the liquor industry had been most impacted by Covid-19 waves, due to ensuing bans.

Salba CEO Kurt Moore said: "We do not believe the proposal is viable because businesses, irrespective of the product offering, cannot deny access to consumers."

He added there are health education and awareness programmes in place to encourage vaccinations.

Salba represents organisations like Wines of SA, Vinpro and the Beer Association of South Africa.