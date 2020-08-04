55m ago

add bookmark

Over 1 400 staff members at Pick n Pay take voluntary severance packages

Anathi Madubela
Supplied

More than 1 400 staff members at Pick n Pay have taken voluntary severance packages since March, the retailer has said in a trading update. 

The Cape Town-based group's voluntary severance programme (VSP) offers staff 1.5 weeks of pay per completed year of service, plus four weeks of notice pay.

According to the group, its objective is to reduce employee costs.

The group said the cost of the compensation payments to departing employees will be borne in the first half of the current financial year.

Pick n Pay said it expects the programme to be cost neutral for the full financial year, as compensation packages will be fully recouped through cost savings. 

“In subsequent years, the reduction in employee numbers will have a positive impact on the operating costs of the group. Alongside other strategic actions designed to improve the Group’s performance, the VSP is a major step forward in making the business more competitive and more sustainable” the update read.

The group is projecting that its headline earnings per share for the 26 weeks to end August 2020 will be down by more than 50% as it grapples with the effects of Covid-19 on its business. This excludes the impact from hyperinflation accounting in Zimbabwe.

"I want shareholders to understand and be reassured that the impact on our first-half earnings that we are announcing today derives solely from the specific circumstances of the pandemic, the impact of measures taken by government and ourselves to mitigate it, and the once-off costs of our VSP which has made the Group leaner and more competitive,"said Richard Brasher, CEO of Pick n Pay, in the statement.

Related Links
Spar, Makro, Pick 'n Pay named in coronavirus price gouging crackdown
Shoprite exits Nigeria after 15 years
Steinhoff soldiers on in the face of litigation battle as revenue ticks up
Read more on:
pick n pay
ZAR/USD
17.20
(-0.08)
ZAR/GBP
22.49
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
20.24
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
12.26
(-0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.03)
Gold
1976.75
(+0.12)
Silver
24.31
(+0.42)
Platinum
923.50
(+0.62)
Brent Crude
43.86
(+1.45)
Palladium
2076.00
(-0.39)
All Share
56086.08
(+0.46)
Top 40
51780.27
(+0.40)
Financial 15
9945.76
(+1.43)
Industrial 25
74975.59
(+0.32)
Resource 10
56669.81
(+0.15)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 824 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 5444 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 1089 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during...

22 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?

08 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?

18 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo