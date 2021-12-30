15m ago

Pick n Pay denies customer data was exposed online despite 'glitch'

accreditation
Penelope Mashego
0:00
Last week, Pick n Pay had a customer delivery tracking glitch
Retailer Pick n Pay, has denied that its customers’ information was exposed online but conceded that a glitch uncovered customer delivery tracking links.

This comes after a MyBroadband report that the data of customers who make use of the retailer’s delivery service was exposed online. According to report sensitive information, including photos, names and addresses was available on Pick n Pay’s delivery partner, Dawn Wing’s website.

In a written response on Thursday, Pick n Pay told Fin24 that customers get a unique encrypted link via SMS to track their orders.

"Last week our logistic partner experienced a small glitch which meant a link could be temporarily accessed if the correct sequence of numbers were known. No customer data was published online anywhere, and, as soon as our delivery partner was made aware of this issue, it was immediately fixed," said Pick n Pay.

The retailer added that no one had access to the customers’ banking or other confidential information at any point.

pick n payjohannesburgcyber securityretail
Company Snapshot
