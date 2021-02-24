2h ago

add bookmark

Spur sheds jobs due to the pandemic

Anathi Madubela
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • A voluntary retrenchment programme in the response to the impact of Covid-19 and the lockdown cost the Spur group R11.8 million
  • This comes as Statistics SA announced on Tuesday that the official unemployment rate has increased to a record 32.5%
  • The Spur group said it expects headline earnings per share to slump by as much as 77%.


Spur said its earnings for the six months to end December were impacted by a voluntary retrenchment programme that cost the group R11.8 million.

In a trading update released on Wednesday Spur said the retrenchment programme was part of the group's austerity measures in response to Covid-19.

This news comes as Statistics SA announced on Tuesday that the official unemployment rate has increased to a record 32.5%, as the number of jobless in South Africa grew to 7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Spur said total franchised restaurant sales declined by 29.4% to R2.9 billion, against the R4.1 billion reported for the corresponding period.

It said ongoing Covid-19 lockdown trading restrictions, the second wave of the pandemic and the resultant restrictions in the key trading month of December 2020 curtailed franchised restaurant sales in the period.

"As expected, these restrictions, combined with weaker consumer disposable income, were the main contributors to the decline in total franchised restaurant sales."

Group revenue has been further impacted by temporary fee reductions granted to franchisee partners for both franchise and marketing fees. The concessions were implemented to assist the franchisee base through difficult trading periods from the start of the lockdown in March 2020, said the group.

Amidst the Covid-19 lockdowns, retrenchment costs and reduced franchise fees, the group said it expects headline earnings per share to slump by as much as 77%.

The Cape Town based retailer said trading has improved since the easing of level 3 trading restrictions announced on 2 February.

"The improving trading environment is encouraging for both the company and its franchisee partners. The group's balance sheet remains ungeared."

Spur's interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2020 are expected to be released on 2 March.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Spur loses executive to Covid-19
Spur has new management - but without skin in the game, can they win over investors?
Is the closure of the first Spur Steak Ranch a sign of the times for the troubled group?
Read more on:
spurlockdowncoronavirusunemploymentjobsretrechments
ZAR/USD
14.50
(+0.34)
ZAR/GBP
20.49
(+0.21)
ZAR/EUR
17.64
(+0.21)
ZAR/AUD
11.49
(+0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.82)
Gold
1808.60
(+0.18)
Silver
27.74
(+0.37)
Platinum
1265.00
(+1.54)
Brent Crude
64.18
(+0.19)
Palladium
2370.99
(+1.58)
All Share
66760.87
(+1.27)
Top 40
61310.05
(+1.35)
Financial 15
12293.11
(+0.48)
Industrial 25
87280.13
(+0.74)
Resource 10
67752.38
(+2.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 980 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2447 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1304 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb 2021

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21055.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo