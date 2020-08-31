13m ago

add bookmark

Spur's chief operating officer steps down six weeks after CEO announced retirement

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

The Spur Corporation's Chief Operating Officer, Mark Farrelly, has announced his resignation six weeks after the group's long-time CEO announced he stepping down. 

In a statement on Monday, Spur said Farrelly resigned from the group with effect from August 31. He was appointed group COO in 2012, with responsibility for developing and implementing its strategy in South Africa.

Spur owns Spur Steak Ranches, Italian food franchise Panarottis, seafood restaurant John Dory's, burger joint RocoMamas and steak restaurant Hussar Grill.

"Mark plans to continue his career outside the listed company environment and focus on managing his restaurant and property interests, which include being the master franchisee for Spur International in New Zealand where he owns the Spur restaurant in Auckland," said Spur Corporation's chairperson Mike Bosman

“On behalf of the board I would like to thank Mark for his contribution to the group over the past three decades and for his leadership of the South African business through some particularly challenging times. We wish him continued success as he pursues his entrepreneurial interests.”

- Compiled by Jan Cronje 

Related Links
Spur paints a grim picture for restaurants suffering due to lockdown restrictions
Spur's restaurant sales plunged over 80% since the start of lockdown
Outgoing Spur CEO: Covid-19 is worse than the global financial crisis
Read more on:
spur
ZAR/USD
16.61
(-0.30)
ZAR/GBP
22.13
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.77
(-0.16)
ZAR/AUD
12.21
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.10)
Gold
1960.23
(-0.68)
Silver
27.80
(-0.59)
Platinum
931.00
(-0.32)
Brent Crude
45.80
(0.00)
Palladium
2214.00
(+0.11)
All Share
56500.62
(+0.79)
Top 40
52164.41
(+0.80)
Financial 15
10153.23
(+0.38)
Industrial 25
76036.62
(+0.80)
Resource 10
56260.81
(+0.96)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1139 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 7696 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1665 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?

12 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...

15 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA Retail Bonds?
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...

19 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo