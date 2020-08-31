Spur's chief operating officer steps down six weeks after CEO announced retirement

The Spur Corporation's Chief Operating Officer, Mark Farrelly, has announced his resignation six weeks after the group's long-time CEO announced he stepping down.

In a statement on Monday, Spur said Farrelly resigned from the group with effect from August 31. He was appointed group COO in 2012, with responsibility for developing and implementing its strategy in South Africa.

Spur owns Spur Steak Ranches, Italian food franchise Panarottis, seafood restaurant John Dory's, burger joint RocoMamas and steak restaurant Hussar Grill.

"Mark plans to continue his career outside the listed company environment and focus on managing his restaurant and property interests, which include being the master franchisee for Spur International in New Zealand where he owns the Spur restaurant in Auckland," said Spur Corporation's chairperson Mike Bosman

“On behalf of the board I would like to thank Mark for his contribution to the group over the past three decades and for his leadership of the South African business through some particularly challenging times. We wish him continued success as he pursues his entrepreneurial interests.”

- Compiled by Jan Cronje