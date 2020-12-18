Steinhoff reports loss of R13.7bn for 2020

Steinhoff reported a net loss of R13.7 billion for the 2020 financial year.

According to the annual report issued on Friday, the retailer is still considered to be a going concern for the next 12 months.

It managed to report revenue growth of 3.5% but its operations were impacted by Covid-19.

Retail group Steinhoff reported a net loss of R13.7 billion for the 2020 financial year, but its management believes it is a going concern for the next 12 months and will be able to meet it liabilities as they fall due.

The group on Friday released its annual results for the year ended 30 September 2020.

It managed to grow revenue by 3.5% to R63.7 billion compared to the previous year. However, it recorded an operating loss of R9.5 billion, compared to the operating profit of R7.6 billion recorded last year. Headline earnings per share were reduced from a profit of 7 971.6 cents to a loss of 23 116.4 cents.

The report indicated that the group recorded R5.1 billion in impairments. It also had to make provision of R9.4 billion in respect of a proposed litigation settlement.

Earlier this year, Fin24 reported that the group committed R16.5 billion as a settlement for various class action suits levelled against it, this after its share price plummeted by more than 90% in December 2017 after its former CEO Markus Jooste resigned. It has come to light that the group had a number of accounting irregularities in its financial reports – several which have had to be restated.

The group noted the multiple legal claims and regulatory investigations into it.



"These legal proceedings and regulatory investigations have been initiated subsequent to the December 2017 events. The board of directors, assisted by the litigation working group of Steinhoff N.V. and in consultation with the Steinhoff N.V. Group’s attorneys, continue to assess the merits of, and responses to, these claims, and provide feedback to the relevant regulatory bodies," the report read. The group added that it had already filed several initial defences in these legal proceedings.

The group's management believes it is of going concern and does not intend to liquidate the entity. It plans to "recover its assets and settle its debt in the normal course of business," the report read.

Steinhoff received a qualified audit opinion from Mazars – the auditing firm also reported two irregularities to the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors. This includes non-compliance with the Income Tax Act; the group did not file its annual income tax returns as its annual financial statements had not been finalised for previous years. Mazars also reported non-compliance with the JSE Listing Requirements related to the publication of the unreviewed interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2020.

The report noted the group's R13.5 million fine from the JSE – this due to its breach of listing requirements in respect of previous years' financial statements. This occurred after the group's reporting period.

Covid-19 impact



The group sad that the Covid-19 pandemic had a "material impact" on its retail business, from 23 March 2020 when lockdown restrictions were implemented. "These measures resulted in the temporary closure of many of the Steinhoff Investments Group's general merchandise stores and central office and warehousing facilities," the report read.

The group said its response measure were being kept under constant review, given that the situation of the pandemic is "fast moving and uncertain".