1h ago

add bookmark

Steinhoff set to appeal judgment that it breached the Companies Act in 2019

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Western Cape High Court found that Steinhoff breached a provision of the Companies Act in 2019.
The Western Cape High Court found that Steinhoff breached a provision of the Companies Act in 2019.
Getty Images
  • Steinhoff is planning to appeal a High Court judgment that found it breached a section of the Companies Act in August 2019.
  • Steinhoff says that, in the absence of a successful appeal, the ruling will result in a complicated series of new legal disputes it can ill afford. 
  • The group is already facing a complex web of court challenges in SA and Europe as it seeks to finalise a multibillion-rand settlement process with claimants.

Retailer Steinhoff is planning to apply for leave to appeal a recent court judgment that found it breached a section of the Companies Act two years ago. 

Steinhoff said the ruling had resulted in "greater uncertainty" and more claims against it. In the absence of a successful appeal, Steinhoff said the judgment would also result in a "long and complicated series of multi-jurisdictional legal disputes".

The furniture and household goods conglomerate is already facing a complex web of interrelated court challenges in South Africa and Europe, as it seeks to wrap up a tricky multibillion-rand settlement process with claimants who lost out in its share price plunge. 

Steinhoff said it believes it has "reasonable prospects of success" on appeal. The process could, however, take "several months" to be finalised.

Caught in the act 

Earlier this month, Western Cape High Court Judge Lee Bozalek found that Steinhoff breached a provision of the act in August 2019 when it provided financial assistance to an entity in its stable.

According to the act, boards can only take on new debt or provide new financial assistance if they are satisfied their company can pass a solvency and liquidity test.

However, according to Judge Bozalek, Steinhoff's directors would at the time have "had difficulty in satisfying themselves" that the company could pass the test. 

Bozalek was unconvinced by Steinhoff's argument that it had merely deferred or "restated" existing debt and had not provided new inter-company financial assistance.

Global settlement 

As Fin24 previously reported, Bozalek's ruling raised questions over how it would impact Steinhoff's settlement process.

The retailer is hoping that paying out billions of rands to litigants will free it from the ever-present threat of costly and time-consuming court challenges. 

The group's settlement proposal initially involved paying out €943 million to claimants. This was last week upped to €1.23 billion due to "improved financial performance". Additional contributions from insurance groups and former auditors will further increase the pot. 

But, as Bozalek noted in his ruling, the settlement process may have to be "revisited" following this judgment.

Steinhoff, meanwhile, has again urged claimants to stick with the settlement process, saying that it represents the best offer that litigants and creditors will get.  

"Steinhoff urges stakeholders to avoid further delay and to support progress of the proposals for approval by claimants and the courts."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
steinhoffretailjudgmentcompanies
Rand - Dollar
14.49
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.86
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.65
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.1%
Gold
1,806.86
-0.3%
Silver
25.23
-1.7%
Palladium
2,586.50
-1.7%
Platinum
1,082.00
-2.1%
Brent Crude
73.59
+0.2%
Top 40
58,891
-2.6%
All Share
64,924
-2.4%
Resource 10
62,269
-3.9%
Industrial 25
85,757
-1.7%
Financial 15
12,521
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Government's latest wage offer to civil servants is a 1.5% salary hike, and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's a fair offer.
19% - 481 votes
No increase should be granted, given the state of public finances.
68% - 1726 votes
Still too low, given that the inflation rate is currently above 5%.
13% - 329 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?

10 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?

07 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21197.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo