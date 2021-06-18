45m ago

add bookmark

Steinhoff Investment turns a profit of R3.4bn

accreditation
Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Steinhoff head office in Stellenbosch.
Steinhoff head office in Stellenbosch.

Steinhoff Investments has reported an interim profit of R3.4 billion, from continuing operations.

The company on Friday issued its reviewed interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2021.

By comparison, the group recorded a R13.1 billion loss for the same period last year.

According to the financial results, audited by Mazars, revenue from continuing operations increased 8% to R36.5 billion.

Headline earnings per share improved from a loss of 23 716. 32 cents to earnings of 5 054.54 cents. 

According to the report, its litigation settlement proposal provision increased from R9.4 billion to R10.6 billion, due to an additional expense of R1.2 billion.

No interim dividend was declared on ordinary shares.

*Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that Steinhoff Investments reported a profit of R3.4 billion and not R4.7 billion as previously reported. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
14.12
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.63
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.82
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.63
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,790.91
+1.0%
Silver
26.38
+1.8%
Palladium
2,535.50
+1.8%
Platinum
1,078.00
+1.5%
Brent Crude
73.08
-1.8%
Top 40
60,123
-0.5%
All Share
66,297
-0.4%
Resource 10
61,614
-0.6%
Industrial 25
88,894
-0.2%
Financial 15
13,140
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Should government have assigned a majority shareholding in SAA to the private sector?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, It's a good decision
64% - 61 votes
Not a good move
7% - 7 votes
Too early to tell
29% - 28 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Will interest be charged on my outstanding balance under debt review?

12 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Will interest be charged on my outstanding balance under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?

09 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?

05 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo