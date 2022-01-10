1h ago

add bookmark

Steinhoff's Mattress Firm aims for New York Stock Exchange listing

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
Steinhoff says US-based Mattress Firm has applied for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock with a possible listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Picture: Supplied
Steinhoff says US-based Mattress Firm has applied for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock with a possible listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Picture: Supplied

Steinhoff announced on Monday that US-based Mattress Firm has applied to the country's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering as part of a possible listing on the New York Stock Exchange. 

The 90-year-old Mattress Firm has 2 400 stores in the US and sells a range of specialised brands including Sealy and Tempur-Pedic. 

Steinhoff bought Mattress Firm for $3.8 billion in 2016 - more than double its market capitalisation at the time.

The Houston-headquartered company, the biggest specialty mattress retailer in the US, has been struggling with a massive debt burden and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2018. It closed hundreds of stores and emerged from bankruptcy soon after.

Steinhoff, which owns a 50.1% stake in Mattress Firm, said that the number of shares that will be offered and the price range of the offering have not yet been determined. According to media reports, Mattress Firm's prospectus notes that it wants to sell $100 million worth of shares, although the figure may be considered a placeholder until the final amount is confirmed.

"Mattress Firm intends to apply to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange, subject to notice of official issuance, under the symbol 'MFRM'," Steinhoff said in a statement on Monday morning.

Steinhoff came close to collapse following an accounting scandal and the resignation of its CEO Markus Jooste in late 2017. The company was able to sell enough assets and shares to keep its head above water, while it worked to conclude critical debt standstill agreements with lenders.

Steinhoff successfully listed Pepco, a discount clothing retailer primarily focused on Eastern Europe, in Warsaw in May last year.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mattress firmsteinhoffsouth africaunited states of americanyseipo
Rand - Dollar
15.63
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.23
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.71
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.25
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Gold
1,795.17
-0.1%
Silver
22.33
-0.2%
Palladium
1,930.50
-0.3%
Platinum
962.50
+0.1%
Brent Crude
81.75
-0.3%
Top 40
67,602
+0.5%
All Share
74,307
+0.5%
Resource 10
72,765
+1.0%
Industrial 25
93,934
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,359
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?

19 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under...

15 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?

11 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo