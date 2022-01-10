Steinhoff's Mattress Firm aims for New York Stock Exchange listing

Steinhoff announced on Monday that US-based Mattress Firm has applied to the country's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering as part of a possible listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The 90-year-old Mattress Firm has 2 400 stores in the US and sells a range of specialised brands including Sealy and Tempur-Pedic.

Steinhoff bought Mattress Firm for $3.8 billion in 2016 - more than double its market capitalisation at the time.

The Houston-headquartered company, the biggest specialty mattress retailer in the US, has been struggling with a massive debt burden and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2018. It closed hundreds of stores and emerged from bankruptcy soon after.

Steinhoff, which owns a 50.1% stake in Mattress Firm, said that the number of shares that will be offered and the price range of the offering have not yet been determined. According to media reports, Mattress Firm's prospectus notes that it wants to sell $100 million worth of shares, although the figure may be considered a placeholder until the final amount is confirmed.

"Mattress Firm intends to apply to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange, subject to notice of official issuance, under the symbol 'MFRM'," Steinhoff said in a statement on Monday morning.

Steinhoff came close to collapse following an accounting scandal and the resignation of its CEO Markus Jooste in late 2017. The company was able to sell enough assets and shares to keep its head above water, while it worked to conclude critical debt standstill agreements with lenders.

Steinhoff successfully listed Pepco, a discount clothing retailer primarily focused on Eastern Europe, in Warsaw in May last year.