14m ago

add bookmark

Stumbling block for looters as Samsung disables TVs stolen during unrest

accreditation
Helena Wasserman
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Samsung activated the "TV Block" function on all the stolen televisions on 11 July.
Samsung activated the "TV Block" function on all the stolen televisions on 11 July.
iStock

Samsung televisions stolen during the looting last month in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have been "blocked" so that criminals won't be able to use them.

Samsung's Cato Ridge distribution centre was raided during the unrest, but all of the stolen televisions were equipped with a "television block function", the company said in a statement.

That means televisions can be disabled remotely.

Samsung activated the "TV block" function on all the stolen televisions on 11 July. 

The blocking comes into effect when the user of a stolen television connects to the internet, in order to operate the television.

Once connected, the serial number of the television is identified on the Samsung server and the blocking system is implemented, disabling all the television's functions.

"The aim of the technology is to mitigate against the creation of secondary markets linked to the sale of illegal goods, both in South Africa and beyond its borders," said Mike van Lier, director of consumer electronics at Samsung South Africa in a statement.

The technology is already pre-loaded on all Samsung TV products, the company said in a statement.

Should a customer’s TV be incorrectly blocked, the functionality can be reinstated once proof of purchase and a valid TV licence are shared with Samsung.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
samsungunrestmallsproperty
Rand - Dollar
14.94
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.57
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.59
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.6%
Gold
1,792.14
-0.6%
Silver
23.87
+0.0%
Palladium
2,432.02
-1.7%
Platinum
1,002.50
-1.3%
Brent Crude
71.05
+3.4%
Top 40
61,212
+0.1%
All Share
67,453
0.0%
Resource 10
66,976
-0.2%
Industrial 25
84,051
+0.2%
Financial 15
14,225
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Spending time with loved ones
19% - 359 votes
Travelling
49% - 920 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
11% - 208 votes
Going to parties and bars
8% - 144 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
12% - 229 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay...

13h ago

MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay out at 55?
MONEY CLINIC | Is the tax legislation intended to tax expats in SA on their...

23 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Is the tax legislation intended to tax expats in SA on their foreign earnings?
MONEY CLINIC | How much tax will my wife have to pay if I invest some of my...

18 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How much tax will my wife have to pay if I invest some of my pension for her?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo