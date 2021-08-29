59m ago

add bookmark

Tiger Brands becomes latest SA company to exit Nigeria

accreditation
Emele Onu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Country Bird Holdings is acquiring Tiger Brands' Enterprise Foods(Gallo Images / Netwerk24)
Country Bird Holdings is acquiring Tiger Brands' Enterprise Foods(Gallo Images / Netwerk24)
Deon Raath
  • Tiger Brands, owner of brands like All Gold, Black Cat and Koo, agreed to sell its 49% minority shareholding in UAC Foods to parent UAC. 
  • The purchase is expected to be completed in September, UAC of Nigeria said in a filing published on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Group.
  • Tiger Brands is exiting Nigeria two months after another South African firm, Shoprite Holdings, sold its operations in the West African country to local investors.

South African company Tiger Brands, owner of brands like All Gold, Black Cat and Koo, agreed to sell its 49% minority shareholding in UAC Foods to parent UAC of Nigeria.

The purchase is expected to be completed in September, UAC of Nigeria said in a filing published on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Group. UAC of Nigeria currently owns 51% of UAC Food's shares.

Tiger Brands acquired a minority state in UAC Foods in 2011, following a joint venture agreement with the Nigerian firm to manufacture and distribute some sausage, ice cream and water brands. It is exiting Nigeria about two months after another South African firm, Shoprite Holdings, sold its operations in the West African country to local investors.

Also, Tiger Brands in 2015 sold its shareholding in Dangote Flour to Nigerian parent Dangote Industries, three years after buying it.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tiger brandsuacnigeriaexit
Rand - Dollar
14.68
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,817.12
0.0%
Silver
24.02
0.0%
Palladium
2,421.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,015.88
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.70
+2.3%
Top 40
61,393
+0.9%
All Share
67,646
+0.9%
Resource 10
67,839
+2.2%
Industrial 25
83,489
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,307
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Spending time with loved ones
20% - 444 votes
Travelling
49% - 1099 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
11% - 256 votes
Going to parties and bars
7% - 167 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
12% - 280 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund...

28 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund payout?
MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay...

25 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay out at 55?
MONEY CLINIC | Is the tax legislation intended to tax expats in SA on their...

23 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Is the tax legislation intended to tax expats in SA on their foreign earnings?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo