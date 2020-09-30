1h ago

add bookmark

Tiger Brands concludes R100 million sale of abattoir

Penelope Mashego
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tiger Brands is disposing of its value added meat products businesss.
Tiger Brands is disposing of its value added meat products businesss.
Amanda Khoza / News24

Food producer Tiger Brands has finalised the sale of its abattoir business in Olifantsfontein, Gauteng after announcing last month that it had reached an agreement with pork producer, Molare for R100 million.

Tiger Brands’ disposal of the abattoir is part of its exit out of value-added meat products sold under its Enterprise business, whose products include polony, sausages, bacon and canned meat products. The food producer made the decision to exit the business following a listeriosis outbreak in 2017 that was traced to its operations in Limpopo and resulted in the deaths of more than 200 people who had consumed its meat products. 

It’s share price had fallen by more than 50% since the news of the outbreak and subsequent class action.

Last month Tiger Brands also confirmed that it would sell the Enterprise business to chicken producer Country Bird Holdings (CBH), for R153 million, the sale will be concluded once approved by the Competition Commission.  

On Wednesday, Tiger Brands' share price rose by just over 1% following the announcement.

Related Links
Country Bird says Enterprise name is too 'iconic' to change after acquisition
Tiger Brands to sell listeriosis-tainted units
Tiger Brands appoints Massmart executive as new CFO
Read more on:
tiger brandslisteriosis
ZAR/USD
16.65
(+1.55)
ZAR/GBP
21.51
(+1.22)
ZAR/EUR
19.54
(+1.68)
ZAR/AUD
11.95
(+1.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.37)
Gold
1892.87
(-0.19)
Silver
23.53
(-2.84)
Platinum
895.00
(+1.47)
Brent Crude
41.31
(-3.06)
Palladium
2298.00
(+0.13)
All Share
54264.96
(-0.44)
Top 40
50042.44
(-0.55)
Financial 15
10071.85
(+0.68)
Industrial 25
73187.40
(-0.23)
Resource 10
53383.39
(-1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1399 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 9034 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1992 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the...

10h ago

MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the residual amount?
MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm under debt review. My instalment is R6 000 I can only...

23 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm under debt review. My instalment is R6 000 I can only afford R4 500
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are expats. What is the best way to have our R500k...

19 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are expats. What is the best way to have our R500k investments paid out?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo