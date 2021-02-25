1h ago

add bookmark

Woolworths' fashion business performance 'disappointing'

Anathi Madubela
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Supplied)
(Supplied)

Woolworths says it begun the process of repositioning of its fashion business, with performance in that sector still disappointing with a sales decline of 11.2% for the six months ended 27 December.

The retailer said on Thursday that the net space for the Fashion Beauty Home (FBH) division was reduced by 1.9%, in line with its focus on improving store operating efficiency.

Analysts had predicted that Woolworths might have to cut down on the number of stores it has and will struggle to maintain market share.

As a silver lining, the group said online sales for their clothing business grew by 118.8%. 

"Woolworths Food remained resilient throughout the reporting period, delivering further volume and market share gains, driven by innovation, convenience and the focused price investment strategy," said the group.

Sales for their food business grew by 10.9% with online showing a sales growth of 158.5%, contributing 2.2% to sales, with the expansion of delivery options.

For their Australasian operations the group said early expectations of a recovery in Australia were short-lived due to lockdown resulting in unplanned store closures.

However, on the back of successful Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaigns together with the impact of government support on consumer discretionary spend,  there was an improvement in sales performance in the last six weeks of the reporting period.

Beleaguered David Jones saw a sales decline by 8.8% while Country Road’s sales over the half also declined by 5.2%.

Group sales for the period increased by 5.3% to R43 billion, partly attributed to the sale of the Bourke Street Mens property in David Jones which was completed in the period, resulting in proceeds of A$121.0 million; and the renegotiation of various leases, which resulted in lease exit and modification gains.

"Whilst we are pleased with some of the progress that we have made to date, we remain steadfastly focused on the other elements of our strategic priorities, including the repositioning of FBH, maintaining our leadership position in food, our real estate optimisation efforts in David Jones and driving growth through digital, online and data," said the group.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Woolworths expected to be dealt a few knock-outs in the retail rumble
Shoprite's exodus from impenetrable Nigeria yet another blow for Pan-African growth
Woolworths Food standout performer as fashion struggles exacerbated by Covid-19 pandemic
Read more on:
woolworths
ZAR/USD
14.69
(-1.47)
ZAR/GBP
20.81
(-1.52)
ZAR/EUR
17.94
(-1.72)
ZAR/AUD
11.75
(-1.60)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-1.23)
Gold
1789.56
(-0.75)
Silver
27.89
(-0.06)
Platinum
1250.00
(-0.91)
Brent Crude
66.41
(+2.64)
Palladium
2422.69
(-0.70)
All Share
67310.60
(+1.68)
Top 40
61874.69
(+1.86)
Financial 15
12392.08
(+0.30)
Industrial 25
86521.31
(-0.03)
Resource 10
70031.35
(+4.94)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1012 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2539 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1355 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo