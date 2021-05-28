19m ago

Woolworths launches first standalone liquor store - with an in-house sommelier

Anathi Madubela
Some of the brands that WCellar will carry.
Some of the brands that WCellar will carry.
Supplied

Clothing and grocery retailer Woolworths has launched a new standalone liquor store on Thursday called WCellar.

The concept liquor store, located in Bryanston, Johannesburg adjoins the Woolworths Food Market Nicolway branch.

The standalone liquor store will have a broader selection of products than the wine sections located in Woolworths Food Markets. It will also have wines that are co-created with leading wineries, as well an assortment of beers, craft beers, ciders and spirits.

The store will have an in-store sommelier, or what Woolworths calls a WCellar consultant, to guide customers with suggestions and recommendations.

"We're really excited about the launch of the WCellar brand extension…the selection of drinks has been carefully curated by our team of experts, and we're confident that our customers won't need, or want, to go anywhere else for their complete shop," said Rebecca Constable, senior wine buyer for Woolworths.

Woolworths has not given a timeframe or the number of WCellar stores they are aiming to role out. The group did, however, say that the aim is to open another WCellar store in the Gauteng region, with a view to rolling nationally in the future.

