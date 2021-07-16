Workers can claim TERS from Monday, payment expected a month after start of Level 4

The Department of Labour has confirmed that the UIF would start processing TERS claims on 19 July and that successful claims would start to be paid out from 26 July.

Employees in industries that can't operate fully during Level 4 of lockdown will be able to apply for the Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) from Monday.

The Department of Employment and Labour confirmed to Fin24 that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) will start to process claims on 19 July and that successful claims will start to be paid out from 26 July - almost a month after Level 4 was first announced.

From last year to the early months of 2021, the TERS relief scheme has paid out more than R60 billion to 5.5 million workers around the country.

Department of Employment and Labour spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi told Fin24 that, in line with Ramaphosa's announcement, the UIF will begin accepting claims for UIF TERS relief from businesses in various sectors that are currently restricted by the lockdown from next week Monday.

"We will be ready to start processing claims from 19 July and have scheduled to start paying from 26 July. The list of sectors is long, but includes hospitality, liquor, restaurants, tourism, and venues hosting various activities such as concerts, social events, professional sports, and so on," said Buthelezi.

The TERS payment is expected to be paid retroactively from the beginning of Level 4 at the end of June. Restaurants were not allowed to offer sit-down meals for the first two weeks of July, and gyms and fitness centres had to close their doors. These industries were allowed to reopen this week.

But night clubs, casinos, taverns and shebeens (except for food deliveries and takeaways), conferencing, exhibition and entertainment facilities, theatres, cinemas as well as museums, libraries, archives and galleries were forced to close from 28 June.