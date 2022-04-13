Airlink back in court in bid to get nearly R1bn from SAA

Private airline Airlink is again approaching the court in an attempt to get almost R900 million from SAA.

The claims stem from a commercial agreement between the two airlines by which passengers could use SAA's platforms to book and pay for Airlink flights and SAA would then pay over this revenue to Airlink.

When SAA went into business rescue, it owed Airlink almost R900 million - but the two airlines disagree on what should be paid up now.

Private airline Airlink has again turned to the court to try to get almost R900 million owed to it by South African Airways (SAA).

In terms of a commercial agreement between the two airlines - since terminated - passengers could book and pay for Airlink flights using SAA's platforms. SAA then paid Airlink proceeds collected for those Airlink flights once they were completed, minus certain agreed deductions that SAA could retain. Airlink claims SAA still owes it R473 181 490.17 in such "flown ticket revenue".



Airlink also claims that SAA owes it another R424 257 915.68 in so-called "unflown revenue", which relates to paid Airlink flights not undertaken by passengers for various reasons.

Airlink has now lodged an application in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg against SAA, as well as the two officials in charge of a receivership created so that SAA could exit business rescue. SAA went into business rescue in December 2019 and exited the process in April 2021. The receivership holds debts still owed by SAA to certain creditors and payable over a period of three years.



READ | Gordhan and Godongwana step up public spat over SAA

Both SAA and the receivers acknowledge that Airlink has these claims, although not necessarily for those exact amounts. SAA and the receivers, however, claim that Airlink cannot claim against the "rescued SAA" and is only entitled to limited distributions from the receivership as a concurrent creditor. In terms of SAA's business rescue plan, concurrent creditors only get 7.5 cents in the rand of what is owed to them.

According to court documents seen by Fin24, Airlink wants the court to determine whether SAA itself remains liable to pay these claims and whether it is also entitled to a larger proportion of payments from the receivership - depending on the available funds - ahead of other concurrent creditors.

This is not the first time Airlink has approached the courts to get what SAA owes it. In November 2020, therefore, when SAA was in business rescue, but before its business rescue plan was published, the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled in favour of SAA regarding the nature of these claims, namely as orginating from before SAA went into business rescue, and therefore, not still enforceable against SAA itself.

In its new court application Airlink argues that SAA's business rescue plan, not yet known at the time of the prior court application a few years ago, has a different approach to claims - one in favour of Airlink. And that its claims are, therefore, still enforceable against SAA itself.