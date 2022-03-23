Aviation watchdog suspends Lufthansa Technik's licence, audits SAAT after Comair 'incidents'

Lufthansa Technik Maintenance International's maintenance licence has temporarily been suspended in SA following an unscheduled audit by the SA Civil Aviation Authority.

The SACAA is also busy with an unscheduled audit of SAA Technical in relation to "incidents" which led to the grounding of kulula.com and domestic British Airways flights last week.

Comair, which operates these flights, was grounded by the SACAA for five days last week following these incidents.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) temporarily suspended Lufthansa Technik Maintenance International's (LTMI) maintenance licence in South Africa on Tuesday evening.



LTMI now has 24 hours to resolve two issues that were identified during an unscheduled audit by SACAA last week.

LTMI is a subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, which also owns the airline Lufthansa. LTMI operates Lufthansa Technik's maintenance business for customers outside Germany and holds a maintenance contract with Comair.

LMTI said on Tuesday that findings made by the SACAA during the unscheduled audit were not directly related to the technical problems that led to the temporary grounding of Comair's kulula.com and domestic British Airways flights last week.



The SACAA suspended Comair flights for five days last week after what the authority termed "a series of incidents".

The SACAA confirmed on Wednesday that it is busy with an unscheduled audit of South African Airways Technical (SAAT) related to these incidents.

Comair on Monday "pre-emptively" shifted maintenance of its aircraft away from LTMI to SAAT.

Up to that point, Comair used both SAAT and LTMI to maintain its aircraft. SAAT was doing heavy maintenance, while Lufthansa Technik provided engineering services and day-to-day aircraft checks.

In mid-February, an engine-related problem forced a kulula.com flight from Lanseria to Cape Town to divert to OR Tambo International and on 21 February a British Airways flight from East London to Johannesburg had to make an emergency landing due to faulty landing gear.

On Saturday, one of Comair's British Airways flights from Gqeberha experienced landing problems at Cape Town International Airport, following an issue with its landing gear indicator.

"Safety is the top priority for the entire Lufthansa Technik Group. LTMI is, therefore, in permanent exchange with the authorities and has set up a special quality management team to remedy the identified deficiencies sustainably and as quickly as possible," Wolfgang Reinert, head of external communications at Lufthansa Technik AG, told Fin24 on Wednesday.

