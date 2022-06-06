9m ago

British Airways in UK 'saddened' by Comair's suspension of local flights

accreditation
Carin Smith
British Airways continues to operate its normal schedule between London and Johannesburg and Cape Town.
Image supplied by Comair

UK flag carrier British Airways says it was "saddened" by the news that that Comair had to suspend the British Airways flights it operates within southern Africa.

The Comair-operated and -owned British Airways is a franchise, and is separate from British Airways, which flies between London and South Africa.

Comair suspended its kulula.com and domestic and regional British Airways flights on Tuesday evening last week due to not having enough money to continue flying. The company has been in business rescue for the past two years. It says it has been impacted by rising debt due to pre-pandemic fleet renewal plans, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation industry, and - recently - the rising fuel cost.

"We are working with Comair to contact affected British Airways customers due to fly with British Airways [operated by Comair], to offer rebook and refund options, including travel on another carrier where possible," British Airways responded to Fin24 on Monday.

Internal communications between employees towards the end of last week, seen by Fin24, have alleged that Comair had about a week in which to secure funding or face liquidation. One employee claimed that they had been told by the BRPs that failing meeting this deadline, they would be legally bound to apply for liquidation.

Approached by Fin24, the business rescue practitioners did not confirm this, however. "Negotiations are in progress and we are not able to confirm when these will be concluded, successfully or otherwise," they said.

Company Snapshot
