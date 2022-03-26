Kulula.com owner says group that maintains its aircraft has new license after 'temporary' suspension

Comair says the company that does its maintenance has had its license reissued after a "temporary" overnight suspension.

The aviaton company, which has been in business rescue since 2020, is the the owner of kulula.com and local operator of British Airways.

It said some British Airways and kulula.com flights experienced delays on Saturday morning after the Aircraft Maintenance Organisation (AMO) certificate of SAA Technical was temporarily suspended.

Airlines need their maintenance services to have a valid AMO certificate to be allowed to fly.

"SAAT's AMO certificate was suspended late last night (25 March 2022) and has since been re-instated in the early morning of Saturday, 26 March 2022," the airline said in a short statement. It did not say why the license was suspended.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that it suspended SAAT's license on Friday evening. It said this was due to SAAT submitting what is known as a Corrective Action Plan "without evidence".



"They then submitted the evidence overnight, and all the findings were closed. The suspension was therefore uplifted this (Saturday) morning," said a spokesperson.

Earlier this week, Comair had announced it had shifted maintenance of its aircraft away from Lufthansa Technik Maintenance International (LTMI) to SAAT.

The group said it had moved its maintenance away from LTMI "in a bid to prevent any inconvenience to its customers" after the SA Civil Aviation Authority made a "number of findings" against the aircraft maintenance company.