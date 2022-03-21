After 'findings' against Lufthansa, Comair moves aircraft maintenance to SAAT

Comair has shifted maintenance of its aircraft away from Lufthansa Technik Maintenance International (LTMI) to South African Airways Technical.

Comair has shifted maintenance of its aircraft away from Lufthansa Technik Maintenance International (LTMI) to South African Airways Technical (SAAT), the owner of kulula.com and South Africa operator of British Airways announced on Monday.

Comair currently uses both SAAT and LTMI to maintain its aircraft.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) suspended Comair’s flights for five days last week after what SACAA termed "a series of incidents".

Although LTMI passed a routine audit by the SACAA last month, an unscheduled review by the SACAA last week resulted in a number of findings which had to be addressed by Monday evening or LTMI's Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) licence would be suspended, a Comair statement said.

The company said it is acting pre-emptively to prevent customer inconvenience

On Saturday, one of Comair's British Airways flights from Gqeberha struggled to land at Cape Town International Airport, following an issue with its landing gear.



In mid-February, an engine-related problem forced a kulula.com flight from Lanseria to Cape Town to divert to OR Tambo International and on 21 February a British Airways flight from East London to Johannesburg had to make an emergency landing due to faulty landing gear.

“Our priority at the moment is to restore a full, reliable flight schedule for our customers to ensure they can book and fly with confidence, which is why, in these extraordinary circumstances, we acted as soon as we were informed that the suspension was a possibility," says Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond.

Comair points out that Lufthansa and its technical maintenance facility ranks globally as "one of the world's most respected airlines and maintenance organisations".

At the same time, Comair says it respects and fully supports the SACAA in fulfilling its mandate of ensuring that flight safety standards prevail in South Africa.

Comair has been in business rescue since 2020. The Comair Rescue Consortium, comprising several former Comair board members and executives, was chosen as preferred bidder. Comair has indicated that restructuring its balance sheet is ongoing, and funding is still a concern. Last year Comair sold its SLOW Lounge business to FirstRand Bank for R250 million in order to raise funds

* Lufthansa and the SACAA have been approached for comment and this article will be updated if any is received.