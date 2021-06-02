2h ago

Diversify until vaccines are rolled out, hard-hit tourism businesses advised

Carin Smith
The tourism sector has been hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. (Getty)
Tourism businesses should try to diversify their income streams while the pandemic continues to take its toll, Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Tourism heard on Tuesday.

This is in order to help the sector survive during vaccine rollout, which is expected to stimulate the demand critical to the sector.

The portfolio committee had invited the Banking Association of SA (BASA) to brief it on various funding facilities available to tourism businesses.

According to BASA, tourism enterprises should not only try to diversify beyond one product offering, they should also look at their business models again.

BASA also said government support could be a key factor for recovery. This could include relaxed levies, training and grants, and synergy between various government support initiatives.

Assistance to SMMEs should focus on providing sector-specific support, drive innovation, research and development and investing in the skills capabilities needed at this time. Despite campaigns run by BASA, there is still a lack of awareness of funding opportunities, it said.

Small businesses – not just those in tourism – have been receiving assistance from both government and the financial services industry. BASA told the committee that under payment holidays and moratoriums, banks gave R33.6 billion in payment relief from April 2020 to September 2020, as well as relief for 2.7 million individual credit agreements and 135 540 businesses.

This was as a whole and not just to the tourism sector.

Under the Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme, businesses must have been in good standing as at the end of December 2019. Banks approved 14 827 such loans to the value of R18.16 billion as at the end March.

Standard lending criteria for all SMMEs include affordability assessments; business viability and sustainability; sound financial and business management skills; and creditworthiness.

About 80% of tourism businesses are small businesses. BASA said before the pandemic, the sector provided 1.5 million indirect jobs and 740 000 direct jobs and contributed R425 billion to GDP.

