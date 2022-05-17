35m ago

Flight cancellations avoided as OR Tambo secures 20m litres of jet fuel

accreditation
Jan Cronje
OR Tambo International Airport has been struggling with fuel supplies caused by floods in KwaZulu Natal.
Getty Images

A committee overseeing the provision of jet fuel at South Africa's busiest airport has said there is no need to divert or cancel flights due to low fuel stocks. 

The supply of jet fuel has been constrained at OR Tambo International Airport since late March, forcing some international airlines to divert flights to Durban and Windhoek to refuel on their return journeys. Two flights were also cancelled due to an inability secure fuel in time. 

The fuel crunch was caused by serious floods in KwaZulu-Natal, which damaged railways and fuel infrastructure. 

On Tuesday, the Jet Fuel Forum Committee - a body made of the Department of Energy, the Airports Company South Africa, the International Air Transport Association, and others - announced that the supply of jet fuel remains "sufficient for all airlines operating at OR Tambo". 

"The JFF is of the view that there is no need for airlines to tanker fuel or cancel scheduled flights," it said. 

The forum said that, as of 16 May, OR Tambo had 5.8 days' worth of jet fuel in stock. 

The airport has also been able to secure an additional 20 million litres of fuel, which is set to arrive by 27 May. Other smaller deliveries are also expected to from Transnet Freight Rail. 

