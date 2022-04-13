Easter bus strike averted as Numsa returns to the bargaining table

Unions in the passenger bus wage talks will not go on strike this Easter weekend.

This was after they agreed to return to the bargaining table when employers raised their wage increase offer from 2.5% to 4.5%.

Unions will take the revised offer to their membership for a mandate and all parties will meet again on 22 April.

A major bus strike that would have left commuters stranded over the Easter weekend has been averted as unions are now mulling over a new wage increase offer.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), which was initially planning to strike, has now committed to return to the bargaining table and refer the offer to its members.



The employer organisations at the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPBAC) include the South African Bus Employers Association (SABEA) and the Commuter Bus Employers Organisation (COBEA) had initially offered a 2.5% wage increase.

Other than Numsa, the other unions negotiating at SARPBAC were the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union, the Transport and Allied Workers Union, the Transport and Omnibus Workers Union, and the Transport Service Workers Union. They all demanded an 11% increase across the board.

Following a deadlock, Numsa declared a dispute and referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration for a strike certificate, putting in place a 30-day cooling-off period during which employers and labour had an opportunity to break the deadlock. That cooling-off period was set to lapse on Thursday.

SARPBAC said in a statement that to avoid long-distance commuters being stranded ahead of the Easter weekend, the council reached out to the unions to return to the bargaining table next week.

"To avert the looming chaos that would undoubtedly have resulted from a nationwide strike during this peak travel period, SARPBAC approached all parties appealing to them to re-open negotiations," the statement said.

SARPBAC said all parties were committed to finding a solution to the deadlock and that the parties agreed to review their final positions.

"On Tuesday, employers presented labour with a revised offer which unions agreed to take back to their respective constituencies, after which they will meet on 19 April to consolidate their response. A meeting of all parties will then be held on 22 April to further the dialogue and hopefully come out with a settlement," the statement said.

Numsa said in its own statement that employers revised their offer upwards and proposed a percentage increase of 4.5% across the board, including allowances, at Tuesday's meeting.

"They have also agreed to withdraw the threat of implementing increases only for those workers who are currently employed as of March 31 2022, which means the increases would also be applicable to those who join the company after [that]," said the Numsa statement.

READ | Numsa 'on the verge' of passenger bus strike after continued deadlock

Numsa said the employers previously made no concessions or compromises, even though labour revised its demands downward.

"As a result of this shift in attitude, we have decided not to embark on strike action this weekend, ahead of the Good Friday Easter weekend. We are doing this in order to enable negotiations," Numsa said.

The union said it would be spending the coming days consulting members around the country for a mandate on the latest offer.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.