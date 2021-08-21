Embattled restaurant industry blasts govt's 'stop-start' lockdown approach

Owners of restaurants say they are battling to survive due to stop-start changes to lockdown regulations.

Industry players and experts share their views on the biggest challenges and how these could be mitigated.

Some feel it would be more fair not to limit numbers to 50 but rather to 50% of indoor capacity.

When applying lockdown regulations, government should rather segment the restaurant industry so that sit-down restaurants can have their own voice and not be lost in the huge "sea of the hospitality industry". This according to Grace Harding, head of The Restaurant Collective and CEO Ocean Basket.

The Restaurant Collective works with all players – from banks and government to landlords and key suppliers - to represent the sit-down restaurant industry in South Africa.

"There are coffee shops, bars, taverns, family casual dining restaurants, quick service, fast casual and fine dining, which include the wine estate restaurants. In a traditional restaurant, customers usually sit still at their table, and when leaving, put their masks on. These environments should not have the same restrictions as other types of eateries. We would love [restaurant] restrictions to be eased," she explained.

Stop-start

Role players in the restaurant industry agree that the "stop-start" approach of government regarding sudden changes in lockdown regulations affecting the restaurant industry, is not a good idea. Furthermore, the number of customers allowed under current lockdown regulations is a huge challenge for getting restaurants to make the turnover they need to employ their full staff complement.

"It all depends how you want to look at it. We do recognise that the 50 people limit is restrictive and we could motivate an increased number when taking into account the close proximity of people in shopping centres and public transport, for example. The closing time, number of guests and shutdown of our borders is of course causing damage to many restaurants and wine farms," says Harding.

The collective would like government to remove restrictions for outdoor seating. As for the extent of restaurant closures, Harding says there is a lack of credible, ratified data to confirm exact numbers.

Many factors

Rosemary Anderson, national chair of the hospitality body FEDHASA, says there are currently so many factors negatively affecting the hospitality industry - especially restaurants. Not only are they operating in a pandemic, where people are hesitant to frequent restaurants as they used to, but there is also a severe recession.

"We are also just coming out of the slower winter months and simultaneously trying to remain financially viable in a restricted trading environment which often makes trading financially unviable for restaurants," she says.

In her experience, the current rule of only allowing a maximum of 50 patrons in a restaurant, has made all medium to large restaurants financially unviable.

"It is less damaging to be closed than to remain open. An example is Spur restaurants which have between 350 and 600 seats. If they are only allowed to have 50 patrons, it is financially impossible to trade in a financially sustainable way on this level of restricted trade," says Anderson.

Uncertainty

Anderson says what has recently also caused many restaurants to call it a day is "the unsustainable continued uncertainty" due to interspersed restrictions being imposed with no warning. In her view, it had created a trust deficit and many in the industry are now feeling it is safer to cut their losses and just close down since they do not know when they will be able to trade in a financially viable environment.

Blessing Manale, spokesperson of the Department of Tourism, said on Monday that recently appointed Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has committed to give all stakeholders support and an audience as she takes the helm of this portfolio.

"While we are doing everything in powers to recover and resuscitate the sector, we must do that in a manner that is responsible and complementary to the national effort to curb the spread of the pandemic through the vaccination programme and the continued application of non-pharmaceutical interventions," he said.

Alcohol

Research by independent tourism consultant Gillian Saunders shows that the majority of sit-down restaurants are licensed to sell alcohol and both the business model and the customer experience for these restaurants include alcohol sales as an essential element. "Alcohol sales are a key component of many restaurateurs' revenue, often totalling 35% to 50% of revenue and, given the lower direct costs, an even higher 40% to 60% contribution to profits. Already spacing requirements are reducing restaurant capacities, and this, coupled with regulations which prohibit the sale of a category of goods that contribute some 40% to 60% to their profits, means restaurant businesses are not be able to trade profitably, or even at break-even," she explains.

"It is estimated that the restaurant industry employs some 800 000 people directly, with a further 600 000 people employed in supply chains dependent on restaurants."

For Dr Morne Mostert, director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University, government has failed to find subtlety in the balance between advisors in the fields of health and business.

"Absolute closures for restaurants was a blunt instrument, as was the absolute ban on alcohol. It removed the discretion for business owners and citizens alike. Evidence-based policy requires a multidisciplinary approach ... The parent-like behaviour of government ministers has led to long-term economic scarring," comments Mostert.

Immediate impact

Hospitality expert Lee-Anne Bac of BDO Advisory Services points out that one of the real challenges for restaurants is to have to deal with lockdown regulations changing with immediate effect. This impacts stock levels and cash flow. She proposes that, instead of putting a maximum of 50 people as the limit, allow restaurants to utilise 50% of indoor capacity lift the limit on outdoor seating areas.

For Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa, the concern is that restaurants cannot operate their current financial models under the lockdown restrictions.

"It does not allow them to run sustainable businesses, so many are closing down, not because of a poor business model, but due to lack of government support. Our members can only do about 25% to 33% of their trade currently - and only 10% of their dinner time trade due to the curfew. Many have lots of debt due to the cumulative impact of the lockdowns over many months," says Alberts.

Having to deal with landlords, who are also under pressure, is another challenge.

"A restaurant is not like a food truck which you can go and park in your garage. We have contractual responsibilities. The psychological trauma of this stop-start approach of government on restaurant owners and their staff - many of whom have had to be laid off - is huge," says Alberts.

"We want to find solutions with the least negative economic impact. We have repeatedly asked government to show us data on which they base their lockdown restrictions on restaurants, but they have not produced any."

She estimates, based on the reduction in numbers on the association's database, that more than 1 000 restaurants could have closed already due to lockdown regulations. These would be according to a wide definition to include sit-downs, take-aways, lounges and even night clubs.

The well-known Test Kitchen in Cape Town has been the latest victim of the lockdown impact and has had to close its doors.



