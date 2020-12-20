1h ago

add bookmark

International hotel brand Hyatt makes debut in Cape Town

Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The pool area of the Hyatt Regency, Cape Town.
The pool area of the Hyatt Regency, Cape Town.
  • Cape Town's first Hyatt hotel is situated in the historic Bo-Kaap neighbourhood.
  • Private family company Millat Properties, which owns the hotel, has renovated the 137 rooms as well as the public areas.
  • For the design team it was a great opportunity to think of design in a different way in a "post-Covid-19 world".

Cape Town has its first Hyatt Regency Hotel.

Located in the historic Bo-Kaap neighbourhood at the edge of the Mother City's central business district, the building was formerly managed by Hilton. The only other Hyatt hotel in South Africa is in Joburg.

Private family company Millat Properties, which owns the hotel, has renovated the 137 rooms as well as the public areas, working closely with the Hyatt team and international interior designers LW Design Group.

Hamza Farooqui, CEO of Millat Properties, says to open on time, as promised, despite the extraordinary circumstances of 2020 is testament to the hard work of everyone involved.

"With Hyatt Regency Cape Town now up and running in its iconic location, we look forward to progressing other opportunities for the benefit of South Africa, and internationally. We are very excited about bringing such a big international brand, which knows the hotel business so well, to Cape Town," he said.

"SA is a long-haul destination and by bringing this international brand to the city, we have done our best to contribute to the tourism industry. Now we need to have government to provide policy support – for example in making it easier to obtain visas for SA – to help create demand. Tourism is a key driver of the SA economy and SA has to compete with other countries to attract tourists. Even if the coronavirus situation normalises, we all need to work extra hard in the tourism industry."

He says the focus will also be on providing good value for money for domestic tourists – leisure and business.

"SA is a beautiful country and I am cautiously optimistic. A global brand like Hyatt coming to Cape Town speaks volumes about the image the city has in the tourism industry," he says.

Peter Fulton, Hyatt's group president responsible for, among others, the African region, says for business travellers the hotel provides easy access to the financial district and Cape Town International Convention Centre, while its location in the colourful Bo-Kaap neighbourhood makes it a great base for leisure travellers, too.

"This is one of the quickest openings we've had. We have been delighted to work with an owner who knows the hotel business and how to operate in-country," Fulton says.

Fulton explains that hospitality is a very long-term business.

"Yes, it is a difficult time now, but people will start to travel again and business will return. We are positive about the long-term success of the hotel. Hyatt is very much known for its individual approach to food and beverages and the culture of the management team," he said.

"We operate as a partner, not just as a manager and we get into deals for the long-term, not the short-term. A deal like this is relatively strategic for us in SA. Getting into Cape Town adds more diversity to our distribution. The source markets we expect to leverage with our distribution network include Europe and the Middle East and, to a smaller degree, from the Americas." 

Yunus Hoosen, head of investment promotion at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, regards the opening of the hotel as providing momentum for the hospitality and tourism sectors. He says they are important drivers for SA's economic recovery and job creation.

Pooja Shah-Mulani, design director at LW, who coordinated the redesign of the hotel, says this was its first project in Africa.

"We were tasked to create a fresh new look that was simple, refined yet comfortable. Given the incredibly fast turnaround and a 'post Covid opening', it was a great opportunity to think of design in a different way," explains Shah-Mulani.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Lack of municipal plans, capacity likely caused beach closings, says tourism CEO
Could lockdown insurance saga leave some hospitality and tourism claimants insolvent?
There are two ways Ramaphosa might rule on beaches, says tourism CEO
Read more on:
hyattcape towntravel and leissuretourism
ZAR/USD
14.53
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
19.64
(-0.16)
ZAR/EUR
17.80
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.07
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.91)
Gold
1880.71
(+0.03)
Silver
25.78
(+0.08)
Platinum
1036.00
(+0.34)
Brent Crude
52.22
(+1.36)
Palladium
2351.00
(+0.31)
All Share
59788.12
(-1.25)
Top 40
54692.40
(-1.43)
Financial 15
12430.55
(+2.31)
Industrial 25
78160.86
(-2.29)
Resource 10
57330.31
(-1.83)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 471 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 1157 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 611 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov 2020

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo