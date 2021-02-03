Greyhound to stop operations from Valentine's Day

Bus operator Greyhound announced on Wednesday that it - as well as its cost-effective offering Citiliner - was closing operations.

Services will run until 14 February 2021, it announced in a tweet.

Passengers with tickets booked for services after this date will be refunded.

Greyhound has operated in South Africa since 1984. According to its website, every year it transports 804 293 passengers over 25 million kilometres of road, travelling across a comprehensive network of southern Africa. Routes include from Johannesburg to Cape Town, from Durban to Pretoria, as well as to Harare and Maputo.

It has always prized itself on offering "luxury and affordability". Its Dreamliner buses are built to five-star specifications, it claims.



