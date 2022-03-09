Concerns about delay of government's R399m payment to Mango

Mango's business rescue practitioner is concerned about a delay in a last payment due from the Department of Public Enterprises.

Six shortlisted bidders to buy Mango are currently busy with their due diligence process.

A retrenchment process is still under way at Mango.

A delay in the transfer of a final amount of R399 million from the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) to Mango has become a cause of concern for the business rescue practitioner of the low-cost airline, Sipho Sono.



Due to the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and related travel bans on the aviation industry, Mango went into voluntary business rescue at the end of July 2021 and has not flown since. It owes R2.85 billion to creditors, and also has about R183 million of un-flown ticket liabilities. The airline cannot resume operations until and unless it secures a new investor to relaunch the airline.

Early in 2021, Parliament approved an allocation of R819 million to the state-owned Mango - from R10.5 billion given by Treasury for SAA's own business rescue process.

In a status report published by Sono on Wednesday, as required by the Companies Act, Sono says "a final drawdown request in respect of R399 million funding submitted in December 2021 has still not been processed by the DPE, which is now cause for concern".

He warned that if the DPE failed to pay the money before 31 March 2021, the funds would go back to the fiscus.

"The officials from the DPE have confirmed that they are indeed aware of the risk and are doing everything possible to ensure the funds flow as soon as possible. The latest feedback is that the process is at final approval stage, after which funds should flow to South African Airways (SAA) and thereafter paid to Mango," Sono reports.



As for the process of trying to sell Mango to a suitable investor, Sono reports that 13 expressions of interest were received. A bid by the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) was one one of those that did not make it to the next round.

Initially none of the potential investors who expressed an interest in Mango provided an "acceptable form of proof of funding" and they were then given more time to comply. Six were then shortlisted as qualifying bidders and have been allowed to progress to the due diligence phase. These bidders are required to complete their due diligence and submit binding offers by 25 March. The winning bidder will acquire the entire share capital of Mango as well as any liability claims against the airline.

Bidders are required, among other things, to provide bank guarantees backing up their offers. SAA will be a party to any transaction agreement in its capacity as the shareholder of Mango.

Reasonable prospect

Mango's business rescue plan stipulates that any buyer will have to show it has access to at least R200 million to enable Mango to resume operations and provide the necessary working capital. The original proposed rescue plan for Mango wanted to use some of the funding from SAA to have Mango restart operations. SAA and its shareholder, the DPE, however, stipulated that the funding could not be used for Mango to resume operations. Sono therefore began searching for an investor to get the airline off the ground again.

Bid offers will, among other things, be evaluated on criteria including price offered, certainty and speed of closing the proposed transaction, the extent of the changes proposed to the agreement, how the price will be paid, confirmation of funding capacity and source of funding, operational capacity, B-BBEE status, support from Mango management, impact on staff, and existing potential conflicts of interest between the bidder and Mango.

The selection of the final, chosen investor is at the discretion of the business rescue practitioner.

A retrenchment process of employees is continuing in terms of the Labour Relations Act. The first consultation meeting was held with employee representatives on 23 February, facilitated by a commissioner from the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration. Three more consultation meetings have been scheduled, all to be held in March, after which the process will conclude.

Sono says in the report that he remains of the opinion that there is a reasonable prospect of rescuing Mango, or that the business rescue process would result in a better outcome for creditors and SAA than would otherwise be achieved should Mango be liquidated.

* Fin24 has reached out to the DPE for comment and this article will be updated if any is received.