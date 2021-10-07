1h ago

add bookmark

More than 300 000 people in UK could head to SA after red-list removal

accreditation
Penelope Mashego
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Quarantine-free travel for vaccinated travellers will resume on 11 October between the UK and South Africa.
Quarantine-free travel for vaccinated travellers will resume on 11 October between the UK and South Africa.
Getty Images
  • South Africa’s main inbound tourism industry body says there was an immediate jump in enquiries from UK travellers after the announcement that the country will be removed from the UK red list.
  • The UK government announced that quarantine-free travel between that country and South Africa will resume on 11 October, and SA vaccine certificates will also be regarded as valid proof of vaccination.
  • The CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA urged all workers in the tourism industry to get vaccinated.

More than 300 000 British passport holders could visit friends and family or take advantage of holiday deals across southern Africa after the UK revised its travel red list, according to an estimate from South Africa’s main inbound tourism industry body.

On Thursday, the UK scrapped tough Covid-19 quarantine travel rules for 47 destinations, including South Africa.

The Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa), which represents 1 350 businesses, said UK operators had already seen a jump in enquiries from "sun-starved Brits looking for a winter escape", just after the announcement.

The UK has traditionally been South Africa's biggest source of international tourists, and the local economy lost an estimated R790 million per month while the country was on the red list.

The UK started to imposed travel restrictions on South Africa in December last year, and Thursday's announcement followed months of lobbying, including a call from President Cyril Ramaphosa to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"We do want to thank the president, the minister of tourism, the minister of international relations and everybody else who has worked on this from the public sector, for the work that they have done. It wouldn’t have happened if they didn’t get involved," CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said. 

He told Fin24 that people working in the tourism value chain now need to be vaccinated and protocols should be followed to avoid incidents that may tarnish the work done to get South Africa off the list.

Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management, James Vos, said the city is ready for British travellers. He plans to contact the Britain’s High Commissioner and Consul General to discuss the city’s plans to attract international travellers. 

Vos also appealed to the government to implement a remote worker visa, saying Cape Town is a favourite location for "digital nomads" with high incomes, and asked the government to approve Delta Airlines’ request to fly to Cape Town.

Quarantine-free travel for vaccinated travellers will resume on 11 October between the UK and South Africa. South Africa is one of the 47 countries the UK is removing from the red list. Only seven destinations - Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela - remain on the red list.

"From 04:00 [on] Monday, 11 October, eligible travellers vaccinated in over 37 new countries and territories including Brazil, Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Turkey, will also be treated the same as returning fully vaccinated UK residents, so long as they have not visited a red list country or territory in the 10 days before arriving in England," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapp.

In addition to its removal from the red list, South Africa’s vaccine certificates will also be regarded as valid proof of vaccination by the UK government from 11 October.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'Red list': UK eases travel rules for countries including South Africa
Scrapping SA from UK travel red list might just save local peak tourism season
Read more on:
uksouth africajohannesburgred listtourismtravel
Rand - Dollar
14.97
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.38
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.29
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,756.18
-0.4%
Silver
22.61
-0.0%
Palladium
1,959.72
+3.3%
Platinum
986.38
-0.6%
Brent Crude
80.83
-2.1%
Top 40
58,722
+2.1%
All Share
65,158
+1.8%
Resource 10
59,885
+4.1%
Industrial 25
83,305
+1.7%
Financial 15
14,294
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
12% - 295 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
15% - 382 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
27% - 684 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
47% - 1187 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How will the new provident fund rules affect the money saved before...

14h ago

MONEY CLINIC | How will the new provident fund rules affect the money saved before its implementation date?
MONEY CLINIC | When can I cancel an Offer to Purchase on a property?

29 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | When can I cancel an Offer to Purchase on a property?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?

22 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo