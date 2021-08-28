1h ago

New tourism body to give small businesses a helping hand

accreditation
Carin Smith
In the hospitality industry micro-enterprises play a pivotal role. (iStock)
  • The Small Tourism Enterprise Association is a new kid on the block with a vision of empowering small and micro enterprises in the industry.
  • The organisation believes there is a gap it can fill by creating a platform for these types of businesses.
  • Dr Kaitano Dube of the Department of Hospitality, Tourism and Public Relations at the Vaal University of Technology, says micro to medium enterprises play a central role across the tourism value chain.

The newly established Small Tourism Enterprise Association - which is open to membership by small and micro businesses that are at least 51% black-owned - is hoping to take on key challenges plaguing smaller players in the industry. 

These include market access, business management skills and training, access to ICT and infrastructure, finance, and regulation.

The not-for-profit comes as the tourism industry - which previously was a key contributor to the SA economy - faces a heavy toll from Covid-19 related lockdowns. It aims to empower small businesses and ensure they are sustainable. 

South Africa battles one of the world's highest startup failure rates, both within and outside the tourism industry. 

The STEA also wants to play a role in public advocacy and to form strategic partnerships.  

"We want to help stimulate inclusive economic growth within tourism by giving small and micro businesses a voice, while, at the same time, facilitating equitable access to opportunities and resources in a sustainable way, and in turn also leading to job creation," says CEO Percy Koji.

"We want to establish efficient tools to ensure members' compliance with regulations and to assist them in engaging on relevant issues affecting small and micro businesses in the rapidly-changing global tourism market."

The organisation also wants to help members identify key resources and create channels to assist them in engaging with stakeholders on relevant tourism issues.

Koji says all the leadership of the organisation, including its chair Jabu Matsilele, have more than 15 years' experience in the industry.

"The most important aspect of being an entrepreneur is finding solutions to problems and we want to create a platform to address concerns with the authorities 'in one voice' and work with them in a more strategic way," says Koji.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the need for enterprises to be resilient, consistent, work hard, have good governance and be innovative and we can impart these skills - gained from our own experience - to our members."

Gap in the market

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA), which represents the private sector, welcomed the establishment of STEA.

"The new organisation STEA has probably identified issues specific to small and micro enterprises which it believes need to be fulfilled to fill a gap in the market. At the TBCSA we look at the bigger issues regarding the industry where intervention is needed," he said.  

"We will work with everyone who wants to work with us to make sure critical issues are elevated to national status. We welcome the new organisation to the tourism fold and hope they can help to foster entrepreneurship and transformation in the industry."

Blessing Manale, spokesperson of the Department of Tourism, similarly welcomed the establishment of the association, saying an organised sector would "better champion the interest of the destination".

Dr Kaitano Dube of the Department of Hospitality, Tourism and Public Relations at the Vaal University of Technology, says micro to medium enterprises play a central role across the tourism value chain and contribute to the total tourism experience and the attractiveness of SA as a destination. Among other things, many of them support larger players by providing services such as transport, shuttle services which assisting in linking destinations and the market.

Furthermore, in the hospitality industry micro-enterprises play a pivotal role in supplying needed materials ranging from curios, soaps, linen, decorative artifacts, and more, Dube says.

