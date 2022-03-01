11m ago

No Batman for you: Disney, WarnerMedia pause new film releases in Russia

Christopher Palmeri
Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Robert Pattinson as Batman. (PHOTO: Getty Images/Alamy)
Walt Disney and WarnerMedia are both pausing the releases of new films in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of the Ukraine.

 Disney has put on hold the debut of the new Pixar movie "Turning Red," about a girl who turns into a giant panda. The company cited the "unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis," as reason for the pause. The film will make its debut in the U.S. on the Disney+ streaming service March 11.

"We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation," the company said in a statement. Disney said it would also work with international relief organizations to provide aid to refugees.

WarnerMedia, a division of AT&T Inc., said it would delay the introduction of “The Batman,” a installment of the DC Comics franchise starring Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero. It comes out March 4 in the U.S. and is expected to be one of the year’s highest-grossing pictures.

"In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film 'The Batman' in Russia," the company said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy."

Hollywood, like many other industries, is struggling with how to react to the invasion of the Ukraine. Russia is a sizable market for U.S. films and many new releases are scheduled to open there.  

A senior manager at Disney’s music group said in a message to music publishers that banking sanctions against Russia were preventing the company from receiving payments associated with its hit soundtrack "Encanto", according to a copy of the message which was posted by a third party on Twitter.

Songs from 'Encanto" have been translated into Russian and Ukrainian, and were being downloaded frequently on YouTube. Disney said the manager’s views were not reflective of the company as a whole.

