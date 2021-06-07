4h ago

On auction: Thousands of bottles of wine owned by Waterfront restaurant

Compiled by Carin Smith
Belthazar's Wine-by-the-glass fridges.
About 5 000 bottles of top-end wines owned by well-known V&A Waterfront restaurant Belthazar are going on auction.

The restaurant claimed to have the world's largest wine-by-the-glass menu, with more than 250 wines from vineyards across the globe. Some rare vintages are included in the auction that starts on 10 June.

"Wine Spectator's Restaurant Wine List Awards has regularly recognized Belthazar's cellar among its winners, and it is this massive wine collection that is now being auctioned," says auctioneer Stef Olivier of High Street Assets Cape Town. 

wine auction

Belthazar Wine Bar's cellar unpacked and awaiting auction. (Supplied)

"Collectors from around the world are pre-registering for this auction, because it's not often that a such a diverse, eclectic collection with so many rare vintages come up for sale at the same time." 

The bulk of the interest is in select South African vintages, including a collection of four bottles of Nederburg Cabernet Sauvignon with vintages from 1972 to 1980, a 12-litre Ernie Els 2001 Red, 18 bottles of Kanonkop Pinotage 2007, six bottles of Hartenberg Gravel Hill 07 Shiraz and several vintage reserve Ports from the 1970s and 1980s.

Among vintage champagnes, cognac and vintage dessert wines on auction, the oldest is a Klein Constantia bottled in 1986.

The virtual auction will be held over five days via the High Street Auction app.

wine to be auctioned

One of the fine wines on auction. (Supplied)

