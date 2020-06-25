Shares in Sun International plunge after Chilean bid

Shares in Sun International [JSE:SUI] plunged over 7% in early morning trade after receiving an unsolicited bid by a Chilean investment company to buy a controlling stake in the owner of Sun City and other casino operations in the country.

Sun International put out a statement on Thursday hitting out at a purported offer saying it is "neither an offer nor a firm intention to make an offer," and has "unfortunately" caused speculation in the company's shares.

The group's shares were trading 7.2% weaker at R16.79 on Thursday morning, after gaining around 20% late on Wednesday evening.

Nueva Inversiones Pacifico Sur (IPS) said in a statement on Wednesday evening that it approached Sun International's board with a "firm intention" to acquire 50.1% of the listed leisure group's shares. It is offering a cash price of R22 per share.