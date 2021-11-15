35m ago

add bookmark

Heineken makes offer to Distell, plans new booze giant with brands like Savanna, Windhoek and Klipdrift

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Distell brands. Photo: Distell, Netwerk24
Distell brands. Photo: Distell, Netwerk24
  • Heineken is offering the equivalent of R180 a share to Distell shareholders.
  • Shareholders can opt to remain invested in a new company that will combine Heineken's Southern African assets - including Windhoek and Tafel Lager - as well as Distell's big brands, including Savanna, Hunters Dry Nederburg, Klipdrift and Amarula.  
  • Distell's share price tumbled by 5% in opening trading on Monday.

Six months after first announcing its interest in a takeover of Distell, Heineken has finally made a €2.2 billion (R38.5 billion) offer for the group, which owns brands like Nederburg, JC le Roux, Klipdrift, Amarula, Savanna and Hunters Dry.

Dutch group Heineken is the world's second-largest brewer after Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Its offer will split Distell in two businesses.

Distell's cider and other ready-to-drink beverages as well as spirits and wine brands will form a new business ("Newco"), which will be combined with Heineken’s Southern African business and the Dutch group’s interest in Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), which owns Windhoek and Tafel.

On Monday, Heineken announced that it has made an offer to buy a 50.01% stake in NBL from Ohlthaver & List. Heineken already owns the rest of the company.

Heineken intends to own a minimum of 65% of Newco, with the remainder held by Distell shareholders who elect to reinvest.

Heineken has provided a commitment that Newco’s operations will be at least 15% empowered from a B-BBEE ownership perspective. Distell shareholders are being offered R165 in cash per share for their stake in Newco – or they can opt for unlisted shares in Newco, or a combination.

Then, shares in Capevin - which contains Distell’s other remaining brands, including its Scotch whisky unit - will be unbundled, with Distell shareholders offered R15 per Capevin share.

Together, Heineken’s offer to Distell shareholders come to R180 per share – which was below Friday’s share price of R182.59.

But Heineken says the price is 35% above the average share price of Distell in the month before 17 May, when it first announced that it is considering a takeover.

In opening trading on Monday, Distell's share price tumbled by 5% to R173.52.

In a statement, Remgro, which owns around 30% of Distell, said it will vote in favour of Heineken’s deal, and that it intends to elect to receive Newco shares in exchange for its Distell shares.

It also won’t accept the cash offer for Capevin shares, and will therefore hold a controlling shareholding in the business, it added.

Bloomberg reports that it's Heineken's most significant acquisition since 2018.

The Public Investment Corporation, which manages civil servant pensions, owns around 30% of Distell.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
remgroheinekendistell
Rand - Dollar
15.25
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.46
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,861.78
-0.1%
Silver
25.19
-0.5%
Palladium
2,113.01
+0.1%
Platinum
1,078.73
-0.7%
Brent Crude
82.17
-0.8%
Top 40
63,670
+0.6%
All Share
70,254
+0.5%
Resource 10
64,755
+0.1%
Industrial 25
93,886
+1.0%
Financial 15
13,950
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Why do you think people didn't vote on Monday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
They went away for the long weekend
8% - 209 votes
Worried about Covid-19
2% - 50 votes
No good options to vote for
40% - 1065 votes
Bad weather
2% - 45 votes
Just couldn't be bothered
49% - 1322 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | What should I consider before applying for credit?

11 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | What should I consider before applying for credit?
MONEY CLINIC | Can a landlord make vaccination a condition in a lease agreement?

06 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | Can a landlord make vaccination a condition in a lease agreement?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R36k per month to invest for 2 years. What should I do?

27 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I have R36k per month to invest for 2 years. What should I do?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo