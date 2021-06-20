45m ago

add bookmark

Slim hope for hundreds of tourism businesses asking for second Covid-19 relief fund

accreditation
Compiled by Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The fund only had R200 million available thanks to funding redirected from other sources.
The fund only had R200 million available thanks to funding redirected from other sources.

The Department of Tourism is still being inundated with hundreds of pleas for help from financially distressed businesses in the industry, hoping for a second phase of last year's Covid-19 impact-related Tourism Relief Fund, but chances of this happening are slim.

The department's director-general, Victor Tharage, said in a statement "it is regrettable that, while there is still a lot of demand for the funds, the department is not in a position to reinstate the Tourism Relief Fund owing to the unavailability of financial resources". 

"It is for this reason that the focus of the department is on the implementation of the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan to ensure a sustainable return to business activities as the mainstay of the recovery efforts," added Tharage.

The enquiries currently flooding in to the department are in most cases from tourism enterprises whose applications under the fund were unsuccessful. Their applications either did not meet the criteria of the fund or there have not been enough funds available on the part of the department.

The fund only had R200 million available thanks to funding redirected from other sources.

The aim of the fund was to respond to the impact of Covid-19 on small tourism enterprises whose cash flows are largely dependent on daily activities. The funds were meant to assist with expenses like fixed and operational costs as well as supplies. Individual assistance was capped at R50 000.

Therefore, of the 7 284 valid applications submitted, only 4 000 businesses in categories such as accommodation establishments, conferencing facilities and venues, safari and car rentals in the tourism and hospitality sector received the funds. 

Only enterprises with an annual turnover of not more than R5 million could qualify for the fund. To qualify, enterprises also had to provide valid proof of, among other things, the nature of the business, status of operations and Covid-19 impact as well as financials and tax clearance status. An attempt was also made to ensure funding was spread across the various provinces. 

Businesses such as food and beverage franchises, hotel restaurants and conference centres, taverns and craft centres did not qualify for the fund.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirustravel and leissuretourism
Rand - Dollar
14.35
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,764.62
0.0%
Silver
25.81
0.0%
Palladium
2,467.49
0.0%
Platinum
1,038.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.51
+0.6%
Top 40
59,504
-1.5%
All Share
65,635
-1.4%
Resource 10
60,958
-1.7%
Industrial 25
87,956
-1.3%
Financial 15
12,995
-2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Should government have assigned a majority shareholding in SAA to the private sector?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, It's a good decision
64% - 144 votes
Not a good move
9% - 21 votes
Too early to tell
27% - 61 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Will interest be charged on my outstanding balance under debt review?

12 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Will interest be charged on my outstanding balance under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?

09 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?

05 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo