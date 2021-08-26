Relief for employees as Mango finally gets money to pay some salaries

41m ago

Mango is about R2.5 billion in debt.
In an update to employees dated 23 August and seen by Fin24, Mango's business rescue practitioner Sipho Sono says the required funding from the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has been received and the airline should be able to pay those salaries still outstanding for July 2021 by 29 August.

In addition, the salaries for August 2021 will be paid by 5 September 2021. Mango suspended all flights at the end of July this year when it became clear it could not meet its obligations, including salary payments.

As part of a R2.7 billion special appropriation from R10.5 billion which Treasury provided for SAA's rescue plan in October last year, Mango's share is R819 million.

Sono further states that arrangements for resumption of operations are under way and further information will be communicated in due course.

Mango is a subsidiary of South African Airways (SAA). The low-cost airline's voluntary business rescue process was approved by the High Court to have started as from 28 July. The goal is to have a proposed rescue plan by the end of October.

The first meetings as part of its business rescue process took place last week, with employee representatives and creditors being briefed on the steps ahead.

Mango currently has a few of its planes in storage with SAA.

The DPE recently informed Parliament that Mango suffered from the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation industry. If Mango was not given the R819 million lifeline for post commencement funding, it would have ended in the same situation as state-owned regional airline SA Express, which is currently in provisional liquidation after its own business rescue process failed.

Mango is about R2.5 billion in debt. This includes about R718 million which Mango owes its fellow SAA subsidiary SAA Technical, R156 million owed to Airports Company SA (ACSA), and R57 million owed to Air Traffic Navigation Services.

SAA announced on Wednesday that it intends to start flying again as from 23 September. 

