Spur loses executive to Covid-19

Franchise restaurant chain, Spur has lost one of its board members to Covid-19.

The company, which recently underwent major management overhaul announced on Tuesday evening that Graeme Kiewitz, an executive director and group human resources executive, passed away on Monday, 18 January 2021 following a Covid-19 related illness.

Spur said Kiewitz joined the company in April 2019 and was appointed as an executive director in October 2020. He also served on the board risk committee and social, ethics and environmental sustainability committee.

"He was a highly accomplished human resources practitioner with extensive experience in transformation, empowerment, training and development. His passing leaves a huge void in the company and he will be sorely missed for his warmth, empathy, tenacity and loyalty," read Spur's statement.

According to his short CV on Spur Corporation's website, Kiewitz previously held senior roles at Simba, Oceana, SANS Fibres and KAP International. Prior to joining Spur, he was head of human resources at Paarl Media Cape.

On Monday, Spur published a conversation with Kiewitz on its Youtube page, where he talks about his Michael Jackson dance moves, his stand-up comedy secret talent and how he likes to talk about and look for opportunities to develop the youth.