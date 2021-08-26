Takatso's SAA deal almost off the runway with due diligence 'substantially' completed

SAA's chosen strategic equity partner the Takatso Consortium says its due diligence process of the deal is substantially complete.

The next step is to conclude a share purchase agreement with the Department of Public Enterprises, which is SAA's shareholder.

In terms of the deal, the DPE's shareholding will be diluted so that Takatso will have a 51% stake.

The due diligence by the Takatso Consortium - the chosen strategic equity partner of South African Airways (SAA) - is "substantially complete and no material issues have been identified", the consortium said on Thursday.

In terms of the deal, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) shareholding in SAA will be diluted.



"Takatso will now move ahead with concluding a share purchase agreement with the DPE for 51% of SAA. The agreement will be subject to various approvals and pre-conditions which are likely to take some time," the consortium said in a statement.

Takatso is a joint venture between infrastructure investment firm Harith as majority shareholder and funders of the SAA deal, and Global Aviation, which operates low-cost airline LIFT among its other operations. It is anticipated that the consortium would have to plough in at least R3 billion into the new SAA over the next three years.

There were concerns about the ability to raise the finance for the consortium, but Harith founder and Takatso chair Tshepo Mahloele told Fin24 earlier in August that he was "pretty comfortable" in the group's ability to secure it.

At the beginning of July this year, Fin24 reported that Bantu Holomisa, the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), stayed a bid to legally challenge the Takatso deal pending the outcome of the due diligence process. Holomisa's main objection is to the inclusion of Harith in the consortium. At the time, Harith hit back against the UDM leader, saying his threats of legal action were just the latest in a long line of unsubstantiated allegations against it.



Holomisa has written to Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to ask for hearings into the deal, where he wants the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to give evidence. The Mpati Commission into the PIC recommended that state-run asset manager's relationship with Harith, and Mahloele himself, be investigated.

Future decisions by a new board

SAA announced on Wednesday that it intends to start flying again as from 23 September. According to Takatso, the consortium provided input into the SAA business plan, but at this stage it is not involved in the management or funding of SAA or any plans to relaunch the airline.

"Regarding the future management of SAA, decisions will be taken by a newly formulated board once the transaction is complete. We are making steady progress to conclude this complex transaction. We are grateful for all the assistance from the DPE and the SAA management team," said Takatso CEO Gidon Novick.

As part of its process of selecting a strategic equity partner for SAA, the DPE had earlier done its own due diligence process and concluded that Takatso was the right choice.

On Wednesday SAA interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo said that after months of diligent work, he is delighted that SAA is resuming service. SAA will, as an initial phase, operate flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo. More destinations will be added to the route network as it ramps up operations in response to market conditions.

Two weeks ago, SAA received two leased Airbus A320 passenger aircraft.