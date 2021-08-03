1h ago

add bookmark

Uber rival Bolt lifts valuation to more than R68 billion in delivery push

accreditation
Aaron Eglitis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bolt operates in 45 countries in Europe and Africa.
Bolt operates in 45 countries in Europe and Africa.
Fin24/File

Bolt, which competes with Uber in Europe and Africa, doubled its valuation to 4 billion euros (~R68.4 billion) after raising money to finance a grocery-delivery service.

The Estonia-based company raised 600 million euros from investors including Sequoia Capital and Tekne Capital Management to finance a 15-minute grocery delivery service called Bolt Market in ten European countries over the next few months, it said in a statement.

Bolt, which operates in 45 countries in Europe and Africa, is bolstering the services it offers to its 75 million customers through its mobile app with grocery delivery joining food delivery as well as car sharing, ride hailing and even the use of scooters and e-bikes.

Car-sharing has been gaining momentum for the past decade, with peer-to-peer services or fleets of vehicles linked via digital applications available in most major cities. The mobility industry is attracting billions of dollars in funding with bets on disrupting the traditional car-rental business model and on changes in ownership attitudes.

Bolt said it plans to launch the grocery delivery service in the Baltics, Central Europe, Sweden, Portugal, Croatia and Romania.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
14.44
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.07
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.15
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.64
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,811.31
-0.1%
Silver
25.33
-0.3%
Palladium
2,682.64
-0.1%
Platinum
1,055.07
-0.4%
Brent Crude
72.89
-3.3%
Top 40
62,704
0.0%
All Share
68,823
0.0%
Resource 10
70,527
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,739
0.0%
Financial 15
12,915
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
20% - 1520 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 2350 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 3718 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cancelled my phone contract, but it still shows as active debt....

31 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I cancelled my phone contract, but it still shows as active debt. What can I do?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?

24 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate...

21 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate financially?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo