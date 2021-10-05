3h ago

add bookmark

'Unfair' to expect unvaccinated not to travel, says aviation body head

accreditation
Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
There should be travel options for the unvaccinated, says an industry player.
There should be travel options for the unvaccinated, says an industry player.
Getty Images

While vaccinated travellers should not face any barriers to travel, it would, at the same time, be grossly unfair to expect non-vaccinated people not to travel, according to Willy Walsh, director-general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

IATA is hosting its hybrid 77th Annual General Meeting in Boston this week.

"Testing should enable those without access to vaccines to travel without quarantine. Antigen tests are the key to cost-effective and convenient testing regimes, and governments should pay for testing, so it does not become an economic barrier to travel. It is also clear that digital health credentials - documentation of vaccination or testing status - will be needed as borders reopen," Walsh said at the AGM on Monday.

"Experience even at today's low levels of travel tells us that there will be chaos in airports if we rely on paper processes."

He would like to see governments "dramatically improve" how they manage border restrictions.

"The recovery could be highjacked by complex 'made-at-home' rules. For example, governments are using at least 24 versions of country risk-assessment lists. There are at least six definitions for when a vaccine becomes effective, and there is no standard for how long a vaccine is considered good to travel," said Walsh.

"There are at least ten ways to define testing windows prior to travel and there is no consensus on the age of children for testing or vaccination exemptions. Even these few examples demonstrate that the situation is a mess. It's stalling recovery."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iataaviationcoronavirusairlines
Rand - Dollar
15.09
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.50
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,758.05
-0.7%
Silver
22.44
-1.1%
Palladium
1,899.50
-0.5%
Platinum
961.23
-0.8%
Brent Crude
81.26
+2.5%
Top 40
57,755
0.0%
All Share
64,129
0.0%
Resource 10
58,651
0.0%
Industrial 25
81,428
0.0%
Financial 15
14,412
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
11% - 235 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
15% - 316 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
27% - 579 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
47% - 992 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | When can I cancel an Offer to Purchase on a property?

29 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | When can I cancel an Offer to Purchase on a property?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?

22 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?

18 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo