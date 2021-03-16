1h ago

add bookmark

Unlikely tourism hit: Star Wars fans build Mandalorian spaceship in Siberia

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A view of a mockup of the Razor Crest spaceship from The Mandalorian drama series set within the Star Wars universe. Fans have built the replica in several months.
A view of a mockup of the Razor Crest spaceship from The Mandalorian drama series set within the Star Wars universe. Fans have built the replica in several months.
Vadim Skryabin/TASS (Photo by Vadim Skryabin\TASS
  • Star Wars fans in Russia have built a giant replica of a spaceship from the spinoff series "The Mandalorian." 
  • The makers sought, meticulously, to recreate the spacecraft's interior and the vessel even has a lowering ramp and a seat for Baby Yoda, a small creature with whom the protagonist, Din Djarin, forms an unlikely bond.
  • The space vessel has become a major point of attraction for locals and tourists alike and has won praise from experts in a region known for its booming film industry.

Star Wars fans in Russia have built a giant replica of a spaceship from the spinoff series "The Mandalorian" and installed it in a park in one of the world's coldest cities.

The model of the Razor Crest - a gunship used by the hit TV show's mysterious bounty hunter to roam the galaxy's outer reaches - now sits on a snow-covered hill in a park in the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk.

"The ship weighs more than a tonne," Ayaal Fyodorov, 28, told AFP, adding that it had taken him and his cosplayer friends around three months to build it.

The sci-fi vessel, which stands four metres (13 feet) tall, has been made from fibreboard, metal and plastic foam.

The makers sought to meticulously recreate the spacecraft's interior and the vessel even has a lowering ramp and a seat for Baby Yoda, a small creature with whom the protagonist, Din Djarin, forms an unlikely bond.

Fyodorov said he and his friends were "shocked" to see the ship getting destroyed in the series' second season.

"We were very much motivated to make it. As if we were inside the TV series and rebuilding the ship," Fyodorov said.

He estimated the project cost more than 750 000 rubles ($10 200).

Fyodorov first used his savings, then sold his car, then asked ordinary Russians and companies to pitch in.

He is proud of the result.

"This is the only such cosplay ship in the world," he said, standing next to his creation.

The space vessel has become a major point of attraction for locals and tourists alike and has won praise from experts in a region known for its booming film industry.

"Honestly, I did not expect this to turn out so well," said Semyon Shishigin, head of Taragai Cinema, a local film studio, who recently brought his family to the park to look at the ship.

"I see that there are lots of locals here, and most of them came to see the ship. That's just fantastic!"

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
From sci-fi to science lab: Holograms you can 'feel'
Darth Vader outfit from `Empire' may fetch $2 million at auction
WATCH | Lockdown Barbie: bored kids are a boon for Mattel
Read more on:
star warscompaniestravel and leisure
ZAR/USD
14.84
(-0.02)
ZAR/GBP
20.60
(+0.15)
ZAR/EUR
17.73
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.51
(-0.10)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.03)
Gold
1733.60
(+0.20)
Silver
26.21
(+0.06)
Platinum
1214.00
(+0.77)
Brent Crude
68.76
(-0.49)
Palladium
2383.27
(+0.66)
All Share
67566.42
(-0.94)
Top 40
61921.05
(-1.07)
Financial 15
12814.61
(-1.37)
Industrial 25
86981.32
(-0.57)
Resource 10
68995.05
(-1.43)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1115 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2808 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1510 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo