1h ago

add bookmark

Vince McMahon steps aside as WWE CEO during probe into secret $3m payment to alleged lover

accreditation
Richard Clough
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) said Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon will step back from his duties while the board investigates allegations of misconduct by him and another executive.

McMahon, who is also chairman, will retain his responsibilities related to the company’s creative content during the period, according to a statement Friday. Stephanie McMahon was appointed by a special board committee to serve as interim CEO and interim chairwoman.

"I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the special committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation," Vince McMahon said in the statement. "I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are."

The move comes several days after a Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter, described a secret $3 million payment McMahon made to a female former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, as well as non-disclosure agreements with other employees. The investigation is also looking into similar arrangements with John Laurinaitis, a former wrestler who manages talent relations for WWE.

WWE’s board said Friday that it has engaged independent legal counsel to assist in the investigation and will work with a third-party to conduct a review of the company’s compliance program, human-resources function and overall culture.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wwevince mcmahoninvestigation
Rand - Dollar
15.90
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.50
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
16.69
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.10
+1.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+2.4%
Gold
1,850.66
-0.4%
Silver
21.87
-0.4%
Palladium
1,859.50
-1.4%
Platinum
947.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
119.81
+1.1%
Top 40
60,174
-1.6%
All Share
66,499
-1.5%
Resource 10
69,290
-2.2%
Industrial 25
74,349
-1.1%
Financial 15
15,240
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?

08 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?
MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?

21 May

MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo