WATCH | Vietnam opens world's first 'gold-plated hotel'

ZAR/USD
17.06
(-0.68)
ZAR/GBP
21.26
(-0.44)
ZAR/EUR
19.17
(-0.46)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(-0.76)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.48)
Gold
1775.63
(+0.03)
Silver
17.98
(+0.41)
Platinum
810.00
(+0.43)
Brent Crude
42.92
(+2.64)
Palladium
1899.00
(+0.66)
All Share
54544.46
(-0.13)
Top 40
50231.23
(-0.16)
Financial 15
10176.41
(-0.38)
Industrial 25
76533.39
(+0.50)
Resource 10
50260.49
(-1.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 1564 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2032 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 3047 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2205 votes
