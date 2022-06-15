What will happen to the British Airways franchise agreement with Comair?

UK-based flag carrier British Airways has a franchise agreement with Comair in South Africa.

Aviation experts provide their views on what could happen.

The provisional liquidation of Comair raises the question of what will happen to its franchise agreement with UK flag carrier British Airways.

Apart from its own low-cost airline kulula.com, Comair operated domestic flights in SA and the region under the British Airways brand.

British Airways plc (BA) is a separate company from Comair and British Airways' services have been unaffected and continue to operate as normal between South Africa and its hub in London.

A source told Fin24 on Wednesday that airlines usually do not comment on their franchise agreements as it relates to commercially sensitive information.

John Strickland, a director of JLS Consulting, an independent air transport consultancy based in the UK, regards the partnership BA had with Comair as a long-standing and valuable one. By having a local partnership, it strengthened BA's market position by offering seamless connections to other SA destinations than Cape Town and Johannesburg, to which BA offers direct international flights.

However, according to Strickland, the end of BA's franchise agreement with Comair, if the latter is liquidated, will not be a "show stopper".

"Airlines always need to boost traffic and widen their network through partnerships of some kind. So, in the absence of Comair, BA would need to look at maybe other partnerships with SA airlines," he suggests.

That said, he does not foresee that BA will enter into another franchise agreement in SA.

"There was an era when BA did many such franchise-type agreements, but maybe it will rather look at a code share or ticketing agreements with an SA airline if Comair is liquidated," says Strickland.

In the view of aviation analyst Guy Leitch, BA plc "already has more than enough problems on [its] hands - like huge staff shortages and flight cancellations it is experiencing in the UK - to worry too much about the BA franchise in SA".

"Obviously, I think there are concerns about collateral brand damage. Obviously, if Comair [cannot be saved] it is the end of that franchise agreement anyway. So, I suspect they are just going to let it play out," says Leitch.

Comair has been in business rescue for two years and its business rescue practitioners (BRPs) had to suspend flights on 31 May due to a lack of further funding to continue operations. On Thursday they announced that they have had to apply for liquidation.

The application for provisional liquidation was necessary for Comair to preserve its fleet of aircraft, valued at about R3.5 billion, for the benefit of creditors. All affected parties have until 26 July to provide the court with reasons why the provisional liquidation order should not be made a final order.

