A client took Discovery Insure to court for R675 000. Now he must pay it R1.7 million

Tshamunwe Masindi suffered not much under R1 million worth of storm damage to a Pretoria home. Discovery Insure covered that.

He also claimed that he spent R675 000 on emergency accommodation as a result of the storm. That was not above board.

When Discovery demanded all the money back, he fought it in court and won. At first.

The Supreme Court of Appeal has overturned that win, at a cost of some R1.7 million Masindi may have been entitled to, not counting legal costs.

In November 2016, a storm did terrible damage to Tshamunwe Masindi's house in Pretoria. But he was insured against just such an eventuality, and over the following five months, Discovery Insure paid up against his policy, just shy of R1.6 million in total.



That represented good value on a policy on which Masindi had only been paying premiums for six months, covering both repairs and R675 000 worth of emergency accommodation while the damage was sorted out. Then Discovery discovered the emergency accommodation claim had been tainted by what the Supreme Court of Appeal this week described as "undisputed fraud".

That fraud will now cost Masindi in the region of R1.7 million in money he would have been legitimately able to keep, not counting Discovery's legal costs.

The appeals court ruled that Masindi must repay every cent of the claim, plus interest, because of fraud in one part, overturning an earlier high court decision that he need only give back the emergency accommodation money.

Discovery had gone to the high court to claim back all its money, based on a standard clause in many insurance contracts: if there is any fraud, the whole policy is cancelled, retroactively.

That is designed to discourage inflated claims in an environment where, says the Supreme Court of Appeal, fraudulent insurance claims "appear to be rising unabated".

The high court found there had been fraud in the claim, but said that the fraud provision amounted to a penalty clause that is unenforceable under South African law, and so the genuine part of the payout should stand.

That, said the appeals court, was a mistake. Legally, the moment Masindi lodged a claim that was tainted by fraud, his insurance evaporated retrospectively. With no insurance policy, he was entitled to no money, so he owed Discovery Insure a refund on everything it paid out before the fraud was discovered.

Over the past six years, accrued interest has seen the part of the claim that could have otherwise been legitimate has grown from under R1 million to over R1.7 million.