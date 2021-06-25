24m ago

Absa customers hit by payday system outages

accreditation
Compiled by Londiwe Buthelezi
Absa customers were left frustrated on Friday morning as the bank's systems crashed on payday.
Its online banking platform and app stated that Absa's systems were temporarily offline.

"Don't worry, we are busy working on it and will be up and running shortly. Sorry for the inconvenience," read the message on its platforms.

Technical glitches at local banks are becoming a common occurrence, leaving their customers stranded on some of the busiest days of the month. For example, Standard Bank customers also had to deal with system blackouts around paydays in April.

During the launch of its latest annual report in May, the Ombudsman for Baking Services said offline apps and online banking platforms were becoming a source of frustration for customers.

Customers unable to perform any transactions took to social media to share their frustrations.

In a written response, the bank said that its technical teams were working hard to restore the bank's digital channels as quickly as possible and to identify the root cause.

"Importantly, our ATMs are not affected and customers can still make in-store and online purchases using their cards while we resolve this issue," it said.

Absa added that its debit order processing systems were not impacted by the outage.

