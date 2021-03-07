Absa Deputy CEO Peter Matlare has died from Covid-19 complications

Well-known businessman Peter Matlare, the deputy chief executive officer of Absa, has died from Covid-19 complications.

Matlare had a storied business career, serving as the CEO of the South African Broadcasting Corporation, the chief strategy and business development officer of Vodacom and later as head of Tiger Brands.

He was named an independent non-executive director at Absa 2011, and was appointed the banking group's deputy chief executive officer with responsibility for banking operations in the rest of Africa in August 2016.

Former public Protector Thuli Madonsela was among those to pay tribute to Matlare.

Shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of Peter Matlare. #Covid19 has robbed us of another professional in his prime. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. May his soul #RIP #RIPPeterMatlare pic.twitter.com/POW7JRIKPr — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 7, 2021

Michael Markovitz, who sits on the SABC board, said Matlare was a "consummate professional".

Really shocking, sad news to hear Peter Matlare has passed away. Amongst other big positions, he played a huge role in the broadcasting industry as #SABC CEO & Primedia Broadcasting CEO. A consummate professional, special guy. Deep condolences to his family #RIPPeterMatlare ???? https://t.co/exMSErh7Fx — Michael Markovitz (@mmarkovitz) March 7, 2021

This is a developing story. More to follow.