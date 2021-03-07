51m ago

Absa Deputy CEO Peter Matlare has died from Covid-19 complications

Jan Cronje
Well-known businessman Peter Matlare, the deputy chief executive officer of Absa, has died from Covid-19 complications. 

Matlare had a storied business career, serving as the CEO of the South African Broadcasting Corporation, the chief strategy and business development officer of Vodacom and later as head of Tiger Brands. 

He was named an independent non-executive director at Absa 2011, and was appointed the banking group's deputy chief executive officer with responsibility for banking operations in the rest of Africa in August 2016.

Former public Protector Thuli Madonsela was among those to pay tribute to Matlare. 

Michael Markovitz, who sits on the SABC board, said Matlare was a "consummate professional". 

This is a developing story. More to follow.

