Absa engineer accused of stealing over R100m from bank appears in dock with lover

The romantic partner of Xolela Masebeni, who is accused of stealing over R100 million from Absa, has been added as a co-accused to his money laundering and theft case.

Masebeni, 31, and Athembile Mpani, 21, appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

Masebani, a specialist engineer who worked in Sandton, is accused of stealing R103 million from the bank and allegedly transferring the money into six different bank accounts over four months between September and December 2021.

Mpani is alleged to have benefitted from the money. She was arrested on Wednesday after her lawyer brought her in.

Masebeni was arrested in Queenstown in the Eastern Cape last week after Absa reported the matter to the authorities following an internal investigation.

He appeared in Komani Magistrate's Court, where the matter was transferred to Palm Ridge.

The prosecutor, advocate Sharon Masedi, told the court that the couple would also be charged under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The matter was postponed to 31 January for a formal bail application.