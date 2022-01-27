49m ago

add bookmark

Absa engineer accused of stealing over R100m from bank appears in dock with lover

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Xolela Masebeni and Athembile Mpani appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court where they are charged with stealing millions from Absa.
Xolela Masebeni and Athembile Mpani appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court where they are charged with stealing millions from Absa.
Lwandile Bhengu

The romantic partner of  Xolela Masebeni, who is accused of stealing over R100 million from Absa, has been added as a co-accused to his money laundering and theft case. 

Masebeni, 31, and Athembile Mpani, 21, appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday. 

Masebani, a specialist engineer who worked in Sandton, is accused of stealing R103 million from the bank and allegedly transferring the money into six different bank accounts over four months between September and December 2021.

Mpani is alleged to have benefitted from the money. She was arrested on Wednesday after her lawyer brought her in. 

Masebeni was arrested in Queenstown in the Eastern Cape last week after Absa reported the matter to the authorities following an internal investigation. 

He appeared in Komani Magistrate's Court, where the matter was transferred to Palm Ridge. 

The prosecutor, advocate Sharon Masedi, told the court that the couple would also be charged under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. 

The matter was postponed to 31 January for a formal bail application. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
absa bankpalm ridge specialised commercial crimes courtcrimecourt
Rand - Dollar
15.33
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.51
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.10
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,802.88
-0.9%
Silver
22.91
-2.6%
Palladium
2,279.00
-2.4%
Platinum
1,023.00
-1.1%
Brent Crude
89.96
+2.0%
Top 40
66,882
-0.7%
All Share
73,290
-0.7%
Resource 10
74,846
-0.5%
Industrial 25
90,322
-1.3%
Financial 15
14,991
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout

21 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout
MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?

10 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?
MONEY CLINIC | I bought a house worth R1.7m but lost my job within 3 months of...

05 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I bought a house worth R1.7m but lost my job within 3 months of moving in
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo